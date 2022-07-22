Global Trait Enhanced Oils Market Projected to Cross USD 5.3 Billion with a CAGR of 2.3% by 2028- Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent scrutiny on the Global Trait Enhanced Oils Market finds that the increasing number of health-conscious people and the high demand for products with natural ingredients population are propelling the growth of the Trait Enhanced Oils Market in recent years. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2021.
The Global Trait Enhanced Oils Market size is forecasted to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2028 and is forecast to grow and manifest a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028); states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled " Trait Enhanced Oils Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soya Seed, Canola, Copra, Palm Kernel, Sunflower Seed, Corn, Cotton Seed, Peanut, Rape Seed), by End Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Dietary Products, Animal Feeds, Lubricants, Adhesives, Plastic, Foam, Health Care, Personal Care, Skin & Hair Creams, Massage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics, Nail Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".
Key Insights & Findings from the Report:
According to our primary respondents' research, the Trait Enhanced Oils market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% during the forecast period.
The Trait Enhanced Oils market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.
- On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Trait Enhanced Oils market.
Market Dynamics:
Driver:
Increasing Number of Health-Conscious People to Bolster Market Growth
The increasing health consciousness among consumers is anticipated to augment the market's growth during the forecast period. This surge is owing to the growing percentage of various disorders due to sedentary and busy lifestyles and consumption of unhealthy food, which can cause harmful diseases as dangerous as cardiovascular diseases. An approximated 17.9 million people perished from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all worldwide deaths. Of these demises, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. With an increasing number of health-conscious people all over the globe, this could help to surge the need for Trait Enhanced Oils Market. They are owing to various benefits like powerful anti-inflammatory properties, potent antioxidants, reducing skin allergy, strengthening bone, antibacterial solid effect, and containing multiple omega-3 fatty acids and other amino acids. Trait Enhanced Oils Market are a healthy option for replacing the traditional ones we use today.
High Demand for Products with Natural Ingredients
Health and wellness are the single most powerful consumer force of 2021. Across the global consumer packaged goods industry, a holistic notion of health and wellness is flourishing rapidly, leading to people buying healthy oils in the form of Trait Enhanced Oils Market. Fuelled through the knowledgeable ideology and mass effect of more youthful generations like Gen Z, who's hyper-privy to social and environmental issues, the expansive destiny of patron fitness and wellbeing is proactive, tremendously personal, mindful, and mindful and stimulated closer to wellbeing—at the same time, preserving their bar of excellence for value, taste, efficacy, and convenience. As a result, people have started looking for products that are made from natural ingredients. While looking at Trait Enhanced Oils Market products, they can see that these oils are made from rapeseed, sunflower seed, soy, cotton, palm kernel, copra, and canola. Owing to the above rising demand for products with a natural ingredient, this could fuel up the need for Trait Enhanced Oils Market soon.
Segmentation of the Global Trait Enhanced Oils Market:
- Source
- Soya Seed
- Canola
- Copra
- Palm Kernel
- Sunflower Seed
- Corn
- Cotton Seed
- Peanut
- Rape Seed
- End Use
- Food & Beverages Industry
- Dietary Products
- Animal Feeds
- Lubricants
- Adhesives
- Plastic
- Foam
- Health Care
- Personal Care
- Skin & Hair Creams
- Massage
- Aromatherapy
- Cosmetics
- Nail Care
- Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Production facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced several challenges due to discontinuity in the supply chain. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:
- Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021
- Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19
- Long Term Dynamics
- Short Term Dynamics
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Trait Enhanced Oils Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soya Seed, Canola, Copra, Palm Kernel, Sunflower Seed, Corn, Cotton Seed, Peanut, Rape Seed), by End Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Dietary Products, Animal Feeds, Lubricants, Adhesives, Plastic, Foam, Health Care, Personal Care, Skin & Hair Creams, Massage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics, Nail Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".
Regional Analysis:
North America Holds Largest Market Share
The North America dominates the Global Trait Enhanced Oils Market. This dominance is attributable to several factors, such as mounting demand for nutritional food and growing awareness regarding the significance of a healthy lifestyle in Canada and the U.K. are anticipated to augur well for the regional market. Also, the High demand for protein shakes and nutritional snacks is increasing. Thus, ultimately increasing the demand for trait-enhanced oil, thus, expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
List of Prominent Players in the Trait Enhanced Oils Market:
- Dragon Wave
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Huawei Technologies
- Bayer Crop science AG
- Syngenta AG
- Burrus Seed Farm
- Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Dow Agrosciences LLC.
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
- Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd.
- Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd.
This market, titled "Trait Enhanced Oils Market" will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:
|Parameter
|Details
|Market Size Provided for Years
|2016-2028
|Base Year
|2021
|Historic Years
|2016-2020
|Forecast Years
|2022-2028
|Segments Covered
|
|Region & Counties Covered
|
|Companies Covered
|
|Report Coverage
|Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis
