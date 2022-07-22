The Global Autonomous Bus Market is expected to grow by 3921.1 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.74% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Bus Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112206/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous bus market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in autonomous mobility, favorable guidelines and policies supporting autonomous vehicle development, and growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors.

The autonomous bus market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The autonomous bus market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fully autonomous

• Semi-autonomous



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in autonomous bus launches as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous bus market growth during the next few years. Also, vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles and deployment of autonomous vehicles as shuttles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on autonomous bus market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous bus market sizing

• Autonomous bus market forecast

• Autonomous bus market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous bus market vendors that include AB Volvo, Aptiv Plc, Coast Autonomous Inc., Continental AG, DeepBlue Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd., Easymile SAS, Hyundai Motor Group, Lilee Technology Inc., LM Industries Group Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navya SA, NFI Group Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Proterra Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yutong Bus Co.Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the autonomous bus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

