Insights on the Mobile Medical Imaging Services Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Alpha One Imaging, Tridentcare, Cobalt Health and Front Range Mobile Imaging

Mobile imaging services play a crucial role as well-equipped PET/CT, MRI, and ICU scanners. The increasing use of imaging technology to detect and monitor disease progression is one of the factors supporting the industry growth.

On the other hand, increasing demand for mobile imaging devices for vehicles is one of the important factors expected to witness profitable growth in the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.

The emergence of advanced mobile MRI devices in the medical field, which provides a cheaper alternative to the introduction of advanced technologies, is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile medical imaging software market.



Key Points

Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures, thereby driving the mobile medical imaging services market growth.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, endocrine and gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and neurological diseases, and lung disorders are driving the growth of the mobile medical imaging market.

Vendors, especially global players, need to pursue inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.

A mobile radiology viewer and a smartphone ultrasound probe were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2011. AT&T began giving cloud-based mobile access to medical photos later in 2011, allowing for the storage, access, viewing, and sharing of medical images within and outside a medical facility.

Vendor Analysis

Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. announced the launch of a new SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray in August 2020, giving hospitals access to a system with features that can speed bedside exams and assist increase workflow and productivity.

GE released Access 2.0, a mobile imaging diagnostics platform, at the end of 2011, allowing users to evaluate pictures on mobile devices running Apple iOS and Android 2.2 and their higher versions.

Strategic collaboration and acquisitions will play a significant role in the mobile imaging services market. One of the outstanding manufacturing developments is acquiring a mobile imaging company known as Professional Portable Xray by Dispatch Health, a home care provider that provides home radiology. These developments will herald the growth of the mobile imaging services market and ultimately contribute to the growth structure.

Atlantic medical imaging has announced merging its medical imaging division with Tilton Dynamic Imaging, a patient care and service provider based in New Jersey. This plan would allow Atlantic Medical Imaging to reach out to new patients, physicians, and healthcare service providers with its products, thereby propelling the industry's growth.

Geographical Analysis

The top 3 contributing regions with incremental growth are Europe, North America, and APAC, where North America has the largest marketing share of about USD 425 million, followed by Europe and APAC.

Due to the rapid development of imaging technology in Canada, medical device companies will create new and innovative devices in the market to gain tremendous profits.

In North America, the increase in the incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases will impact the demand for mobile imaging services and complement the growth of the US mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.

The United Arab Emirates is considered the primary market due to its technologically advanced resources and growing awareness of imaging in treatment. Due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer increase the demand for mobile imaging services, thereby growth of the mobile imaging services market throughout Saudi Arabia takes place.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the Size of the Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market and the Growth Rate During the Forecast Period?

2. Who Are the Prominent Vendors in the Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market?

3. What Are the Key Industry Trends That Drive the Market for Mobile Medical Imaging?

4. Which Region Dominates the Largest Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Share?

5. What Are the Growth Enablers in the Mobile Imaging Services Market Forecast?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Transition of Diagnostic Image Processing Techniques from 2D to 3D

8.2 Rise in Adoption of Handheld Ultrasound Devices



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Focus on Delivery of Highly Efficient Healthcare Services

9.2 Launch of Advanced Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices

9.3 Technological Developments in Mobile Medical Imaging

9.4 Surge in Demand for Vehicle-Bound Mobile Imaging Devices



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Claustrophobia During Mobile Ct-Scan or Mri

10.2 Exposure to Radiation Scatter in Mobile Chest X-Rays



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Service Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Mobile X-Ray

12.4 Mobile Ct

12.5 Mobile Ekg

12.6 Mobile Ultrasound

12.7 Mobile Mri

12.8 Others



13 End-user

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Nursing Homes & Assisted Living

13.4 Home Health & Hospice Care Providers

13.5 Long-Term Acute Care Facilities

13.6 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview



15 North America

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 North America: Service Type Segmentation

15.4 North America: End-User Segmentation

15.5 North America: Key Countries



16 Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Europe: Service Type Segmentation

16.4 Europe: End-User Segmentation

16.5 Europe : Key Countries



17 Apac

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Apac: Services Type Segmentation

17.4 Apac: End-User Segmentation

17.5 Key Countries



18 Latin America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Latin America: Type Segmentation

18.4 Latin America: End-User Segmentation

18.5 Key Countries



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Middle East & Africa: Type Segmentation

19.4 Middle East & Africa: End-User Segmentation

19.5 Key Countries



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Prominent Vendors

21.1 Alpha One Imaging

21.2 Tridentcare

21.3 Cobalt Health

21.4 Front Range Mobile Imaging

21.5 Digirad

21.6 Inhealth Group

21.7 Shared Medical Services

21.8 Accurate Imaging Diagnostics

21.9 Atlantic Medical Imaging

21.10 Onsite Imaging

21.11 Jacksonville / First Coast Mobile Imaging Services

21.12 Quality Medical Imaging

21.13 Alliance Medical

21.14 Alliance-Hni Health Care Services

21.15 Mantro Mobile Imaging

21.16 Rayus Radiology

21.17 Ultra-X Imaging



22 Report Summary

22.1 Key Takeaways

22.2 Strategic Recommendations



23 Quantitative Summary

23.1 Market by Geography

23.2 Market by Service Type

23.3 Market by End-user

23.4 North America : by Service Type

23.5 North America: by End-user

23.6 Europe: by Service Type

23.7 Europe: by End-user

23.8 APAC : by Service Type

23.9 APAC : by End-user

23.10 Latin America : by Service Type

23.11 Latin America : by End-User

23.12 Middle East & Africa : by Service Type

23.13 Middle East & Africa : by End-user



24 Appendix

