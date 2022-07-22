Healthcare AI a Trend Towards a Zero-Click Solution

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The state of healthcare today is one where healthcare providers are slumped over, face-down, typing, and clicking in front of a computer while talking to patients. By doing so, patients take the back seat, and their stories are missed. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to mature, it has the potential to make this manual click obsolete and trend toward seamless ambient solutions. Zero-Click© is a company that raises awareness of the emerging trends in healthcare AI. It released a book titled Advanced Provider Assistance Systems: Autonomous AI, The Age of Intelligence that highlights how impactful AI can be.

AI keeps patients at the center of care; it allows providers to capture their true stories. Although nascent, AI is promising because it automates the mindless non-clinical, non-value-adding processes embedded in the healthcare system. Advanced Provider Assistance Systems delves into the complex world of healthcare delivery and examines how healthcare systems can transform during this digital era. This book also tackles the myth that AI will eliminate provider jobs and outlines the inherent challenges of AI in medicine.

Anyone interested in this topic will be fascinated by these technological advancements. Individuals can see how their trips to the doctor could change by having an AI assisting in the background.

Advanced Provider Assistance Systems: Autonomous AI

Dr. Benson Babu earned his degree in Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. He studied the Lean Six Sigma method while attending the University of Tennessee physician executive MBA program. As an AI Champion, Dr. Babu participates in projects to help providers preserve warmhearted clinical care while working in hospital medicine. Visit him online at his LinkedIn profile for his credentials.

