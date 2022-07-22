New Christian Addiction Rehab Opens in Prescott Valley, Believes Addiction is Not a Disease

PRESCOTT, Ariz., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Recovery, a new Christian-based addiction rehabilitation center that doesn't believe addiction is a disease, opened in Prescott, Arizona, in June.

"We believe that addiction is more than just a chemical problem. Addiction is not a disease, but a spiritual struggle that affects the body, soul, and spirit," said David Sanchez, RN, the founder of Miracle Recovery.

In 2021, it was reported that over 107,000 overdose deaths happened in the United States, and Arizona wasn't new to these drug issues. In fact, recent statistics have shown that an estimated 79% of Fentanyl Pills that enter the U.S. cross through this state.

Sanchez reiterated that while many people still need medical detox and counseling, what sets Miracle Recovery apart from other rehab centers is their faith-based whole-person approach to recovery and long-term sobriety.

Sanchez says, "I know many people who have been clean from drugs and alcohol for 10, 20, 30+ years and don't even think about it anymore. It's just not a part of who they are, because Jesus Christ has done a miracle inside of them. And we're here to help people experience that miracle for themselves."

Miracle Recovery offers a recovery program from drugs and alcohol through a compassionate, private substance abuse program, which includes: 1.) Teaching vital life skills to help the members succeed in life after their rehab; 2.) Providing judgment-free, safe, and comfortable transitional housing where they can eat, sleep, and practice healthy living free from drugs, and; 3.) Implementing faith-based teachings and principles to help members achieve spiritual growth and holistic well-being.

"Many recovering addicts return to drug abuse even after going to a rehab program. So, we believe that a faith-based approach is needed to help people to completely recover from addiction," said David Sanchez, RN. "We want them to reintegrate seamlessly into society and contribute fully after completing their recovery program."

Media Contact

Miracle Recovery

David Sanchez, (928) 613-2474

info@miraclerecovery.co

About Miracle Recovery: Miracle Recovery is the Prescott area's only faith-based men's transitional living program. As a Christian addiction recovery center, we believe that drugs and alcohol are more than just a chemical problem. Faith can bring peace and freedom from drugs and alcohol like no amount of therapy can accomplish. Miracle Recovery is located at 6720 Corsair Ave, Prescott, AZ 86301. For more information, visit miraclerecovery.co or call (928) 613-2474.

Related Images











Image 1: Miracle Recovery









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment