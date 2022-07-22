Aktia's half-year report for January–June will be published on Friday 5 August 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

Finnish Swedish English

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

22 July 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Aktia's half-year report for January–June 2022 will be published on Friday 5 August 2022 at 8.00 a.m. (EEST). The half-year report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Friday 5 August 2022 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2022-halfyear-report. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.