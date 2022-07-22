LGI Homes Opens New Community North of Seattle

ARLINGTON, Wash., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Gilman Walk, a new community located in Arlington, Wash., where the builder is constructing 115 townhomes near a 100-acre conservation area along the Stillaguamish River. The new community is situated 4.5 miles east of I-5N and less than a mile from WA-9, providing commuter access to major employment centers and attractions in Marysville, Everett and Bellevue. Homeowners at Gilman Walk will enjoy the convenience of local shops, restaurants, schools and medical care nearby, as well as incredible mountain views, hiking trails and outdoor activities right outside their doors.



“Gilman Walk offers a special opportunity to Seattle-area buyers looking for an affordable, new construction home in a convenient location surrounded by nature,” said Ryan Stokes, division president of LGI Homes’ Northwest division. “In addition to spacious new homes with upgrades included, Gilman Walk offers pocket parks within the neighborhood featuring scenic overlooks, picnic areas and walking paths. Families at Gilman Walk will love the proximity to Country Charm Conservation Area, as well as local schools, grocery stores and parks within walking distance.”

LGI is unveiling three new floor plans at Gilman Walk, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 1,700 square feet, with up to four bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The spacious two-story homes feature open layouts with modern kitchens, large family rooms, private owner retreats, flex rooms and attached garages. Each of the newly constructed townhomes at Gilman Walk is move-in ready and built with designer upgrades included as part of LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ package. Premier upgrades include chef-ready kitchens equipped with a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, quartz countertops and modern white cabinets topped with crown molding. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2-inch faux wood blinds and ceiling fans add comfort and style. Additional energy saving features included in every home are programmable thermostats, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

Gilman Walk’s exceptional location in northern Snohomish County positions homeowners minutes from shops, restaurants and attractions. Among the many amenities within walking distance of the community are Country Charm Conservation Area, Haller Park, Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Blue Bird Café, Post Middle School and Eagle Creek Elementary School. A short drive from Gilman Walk, historic downtown Arlington features boutiques, restaurants, a farmers market and various community events. Retail therapy and quick dining are offered 7 miles away in Marysville, where Lakewood Crossing hosts a Target, Costco, Best Buy and Starbucks. For top-rated entertainment close to home, families at Gilman Walk can visit Outback Kangaroo Farm, Gleneagle Golf Course, Angel of the Winds Casino and the Seattle Premium Outlets.

The spacious new townhomes at Gilman Walk are priced from the $460s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 837-7599 ext 354 or visit LGIHomes.com/GilmanWalk.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

