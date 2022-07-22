Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 317-6789 (international callers: (412) 317-6789). A replay of the call will be available through August 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the replay access code, 6828663.

The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.refi.reit. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

