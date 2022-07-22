ENT and Allergy Associates® Welcomes Otolaryngologist/Laryngologist Corina Din-Lovinescu, DO, to Shrewsbury, NJ Office

Tarrytown, New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) proudly announces that Corina Din-Lovinescu, DO, will join its Shrewsbury, New Jersey office effective October 1, 2022. Dr. Din-Lovinescu, a fellowship-trained Laryngologist, will provide care alongside ENTA’s 300+ board-certified ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology providers. In adding Dr. Din-Lovinescu, ENTA continues to grow its roster of specialists and sub-specialists and thereby increases access to much-needed health care in the tri-state region.

In Shrewsbury, Dr. Din-Lovinescu will join fellow Otolaryngologists Vin Prabhat, MD, FACS, Darsit Shah, MD, Michael Tavill, MD, FACS, Philip J. Passalaqua, MD, and Allergist/Immunologist Katherine Szema, MD.

Dr. Din-Lovinescu completed her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, after which she worked as an analyst at the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health. She then graduated summa cum laude from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ. She subsequently joined a fellowship program in Laryngology/Neurolaryngology at the prestigious New York Center for Voice and Swallowing Disorders under the guidance of Dr. Andrew Blitzer. Dr. Din-Lovinescu’s advanced training will make her among the few experts in the Central Jersey region specializing in the treatment of complex adult and pediatric voice and swallowing disorders. In addition, she will provide patients with care for general ear, nose, and throat diseases.

“Fellowship-trained sub-specialists are a vital part of what gives our group its unique identity,” noted Dr. Jonathan Aviv, Clinical Director of ENTA’s Voice and Swallowing Division. “We are thrilled to welcome a colleague as qualified as Dr. Din-Lovinescu and look forward to her perspective and expertise on the treatment of conditions including care and maintenance of the professional voice, laryngeal movement disorders and dysphagia."

ENTA currently has 13 nationally recognized fellowship-trained laryngologists—the largest such pool of specialists in the nation—utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic technology to offer comprehensive care. Each physician is dedicated to the evaluation, treatment, and further understanding of voice and swallowing disorders, and has pioneered a suite of office-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee stated, “Dr. Din-Lovinescu is a key addition to New Jersey. Her subspecialty training expands our ability to provide New Jersey patients with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic intervention that is timely and convenient. We are delighted that she has chosen to join ENTA.”

“We are truly able to provide the most expansive array of ear, nose, throat, hearing, and allergy services that our patients in Monmouth County, the Jersey Shore, and the surrounding communities deserve,” stated Dr. Vin Prabhat. “The addition of Dr. Din-Lovinescu to our Shrewsbury office, and our Practice, will allow us to serve our patients better and more effectively.”

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA noted, “We have proudly served the needs of a growing patient population in Shrewsbury and surrounding communities for many years and felt the time was right to add more resources to our roster of superbly trained physicians. After reviewing the qualifications of a number of talented physicians, we unanimously decided that Dr. Din-Lovinescu was the perfect fit for our team and our patients.”

About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 100,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

