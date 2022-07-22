UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” publishes its NAV for June 2022

Lithuanian English

At the end of June 2022, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” increased to EUR 86,604,778 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of February 2022, which amounted to EUR 64,867,129. The share price increased to EUR 1.7596 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of February 2022 amounted to EUR 1.6191. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception increased to 17.20% compared to the previously announced IRR of February 2022, which amounted to 11.31%.



At the end of June 2022, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 88,254,189 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of February 2022, which amounted to EUR 65,267,451. The share price excluding the success fee accrual increased to EUR 1.7931 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of February 2022 amounted to EUR 1.6291. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual increased to 19.46% compared to the previously announced IRR of February 2022, which amounted to 12.13%.

