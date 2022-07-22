The Global Dry Shampoo Market is expected to grow by $ 1.42 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 10.49% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Shampoo Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115015/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the dry shampoo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization, expanding salon and spa market, and evolving demographics and lifestyles.

The dry shampoo market analysis includes distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The dry shampoo market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Regular dry shampoo

• Natural and organic dry shampoo



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of personalized home salon servicesas one of the prime reasons driving the dry shampoo market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry shampoo market covers the following areas:

• Dry shampoo market sizing

• Dry shampoo market forecast

• Dry shampoo market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry shampoo market vendors that include Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika, Better Planet Brands LLC, Billie Inc., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LABORATORIES KLORANE, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and CO Holding S.A., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the dry shampoo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



