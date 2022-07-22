The Water Desalination Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 188.78 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144627/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques, scarcity of fresh water and growing urbanization in MEA, and the use of renewable power sources for desalination.

The water desalination pumps market in EMEA analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By Application

• Reverse osmosis

• Multi-effect distillation

• Multi-stage flash

• Others



By Type

• Centrifugal pumps

• Positive displacement pumps



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East

• Europe

• Africa



This study identifies the flexible operations using intelligent pump systems as one of the prime reasons driving the water desalination pumps market growth in EMEA during the next few years. Also, the use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control and an increase in the use of solar pumps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on water desalination pumps market in EMEA covers the following areas:

• Water desalination pumps market sizing

• Water desalination pumps market forecast

• Water desalination pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water desalination pumps market vendors in EMEA that include Acciona SA, Andritz AG, Aquatech International LLC, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Exoto Inc., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Hitachi Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc. Also, the water desalination pumps market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

