The Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.85 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the personal flotation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities, growing popularity of water-based tourism, and increasing participation in water sports and recreational activities.

The personal flotation devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The personal flotation devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

• Type IV

• Type V



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on the styling of PFDs as one of the prime reasons driving the personal flotation devices market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in PFDs and growth of online and omnichannel retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on personal flotation devices market covers the following areas:

• Personal flotation devices market sizing

• Personal flotation devices market forecast

• Personal flotation devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal flotation devices market vendors that include Astral Buoyancy Co., Cal June Inc., Confluence Kayaks LLC, Galvanisers India, Hansen Protection AS, Hutchwilco, Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, Kokatat Inc., LALIZAS Group, Marine Rescue Technologies, Mustang Survival Corp., Newell Brands Inc., NRS Inc., SeaSafe Systems Ltd., Spinlock Ltd., Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd., Supreme In Safety Services, and Survitec Group Ltd. Also, the personal flotation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

