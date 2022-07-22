The Global Smart Farming Market is expected to grow by $ 7.04 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Farming Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251374/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of low-cost cloud services that encourage farmers to adopt smart farming, smart farming helps in increasing the overall yield, and needs to monitor the weather and climatic changes in agriculture.

The smart farming market analysis includes application, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The smart farming market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Soil and crop management

• Fleet management

• Storage and irrigation management

• Indoor farming



By Product

• Automation and control systems

• Smart agriculture equipment and machinery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the big data in smart farming as one of the prime reasons driving the smart farming market growth during the next few years. Also, IoT in smart farming and robots in agriculture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart farming market covers the following areas:

• Smart farming market sizing

• Smart farming market forecast

• Smart farming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart farming market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Auroras Srl, Bacancy Technology, Bayer AG, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cultivate, Deere and Co., Digital Matter, DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc. Also, the smart farming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



