Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 6.0 pence per share payable on 30 September 2022 to shareholders on the register on 2 September 2022. The ex-dividend date is 1 September 2022.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320

Fiona Harris

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Quill PR

020 7466 5050