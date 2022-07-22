AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices Global Market Report 2022: Embedded AI in IoT Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Report Findings:
- More than 87% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped
- United States will generate over $16.7 billion USD by 2027
- Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area
- IoT will represent over 81% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2027
- Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation
- Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers
- Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 94% of the entire AI chipsets market
The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 87% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 61% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2027. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.
Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data, predict actionable insights and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.
Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Research Overview
3.0 AI Chipsets Introduction
4.0 Technologies, Solutions, and Markets
5.0 Company Analysis
6.0 AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
