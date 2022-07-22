VitalHub Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSX: VHI) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).
Results of the Meeting
The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on June 29, 2022. The summary of the results are as follows:
|Total Shares Voted:
|20,295,046
|Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:
|43,350,258
|Total Percentage of Shares Voted:
|46.816%
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHubs’ management information circular dated May 27, 2022 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|Barry Tissenbaum
|19,814,906
|97.930
|418,913
|2.070
|Roger Dent
|17,487,056
|86.425
|2,746,763
|13.575
|Stephen Garrington
|20,193,319
|99.800
|40,500
|0.200
|Chris Schnarr
|18,771,906
|92.775
|1,461,913
|7.225
|Dan Matlow
|20,213,319
|99.899
|20,500
|0.101
|Francis Shen
|20,213,319
|99.899
|20,500
|0.101
|Tony Shen
|20,211,619
|99.890
|22,200
|0.110
2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors
MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|MNP LLP
|19,599,546
|96.769
|654,500
|3.231
3. Approval of Extension of Stock Options Terms
The resolution to approve an extension of the term of certain outstanding stock options of the Corporation.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Extension of Stock Options Terms
|18,641,134
|92.129
|1,592,685
|7.871
ABOUT VITALHUB
Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.
VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.
VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".
CONTACT INFORMATION
VitalHub Corp.
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com