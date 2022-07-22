VitalHub Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSX: VHI) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on June 29, 2022. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted:20,295,046 
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:43,350,258 
Total Percentage of Shares Voted:46.816% 

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHubs’ management information circular dated May 27, 2022 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For%Withheld Vote%
Barry Tissenbaum19,814,90697.930418,9132.070
Roger Dent17,487,05686.4252,746,76313.575
Stephen Garrington20,193,31999.80040,5000.200
Chris Schnarr18,771,90692.7751,461,9137.225
Dan Matlow20,213,31999.89920,5000.101
Francis Shen20,213,31999.89920,5000.101
Tony Shen20,211,61999.89022,2000.110

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

 Vote For%Withheld Vote%
MNP LLP19,599,54696.769654,5003.231

3. Approval of Extension of Stock Options Terms

The resolution to approve an extension of the term of certain outstanding stock options of the Corporation.

 Vote For%Vote Against%
Extension of Stock Options Terms18,641,13492.1291,592,6857.871

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


