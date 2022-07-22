AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

New data from the API ADAD Study to be presented in AAIC Focused Topic Session





New Phase 2 results from investigator-sponsored trial of the Tau PET tracer PI-2620 in Alzheimer’s disease





First-time presentation of innovative biomarker-based translational clinical trial design to evaluate ACI-24.060 in sporadic Alzheimer’s disease and in people with Down syndrome





Additional data from proof-of-concept clinical study of ACI-12589 PET tracer to detect alpha-synuclein in the brains of living patients



LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced 10 upcoming presentations that will be delivered at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in San Diego, California (United States) and online, July 31 – August 4, 2022.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “With new data on therapeutic and diagnostic candidates addressing multiple targets, the upcoming AAIC presentations will showcase our aim to shift the therapeutic paradigm towards earlier treatment and prevention in order to address Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disease. We look forward to learning more about the impact of the API ADAD study. And, we are delighted to announce during AAIC the fourth of seven clinical readouts due this year: new results from our PI-2620 Tau PET tracer Phase 2 trial in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

There will be multiple presentations by AC Immune’s partners with Genentech covering the crenezumab and semorinemab partnerships. New Phase 2 clinical Alzheimer’s data on the Tau-PET tracer PI-2620, partnered with Life Molecular Imaging (LMI), will be announced during the conference and presented at a workshop organized by LMI.

Additional presentations feature: new patient scans from the proof-of-concept clinical study of ACI-12589; AC Immune’s wholly owned alpha-synuclein PET tracer; and, new preclinical data on ACI-24.060, the Company’s wholly owned anti-Abeta vaccine. Preclinical data on ACI-12589 and the design of an innovative, adaptive translational Phase 1b/2a trial of ACI-24 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with Down syndrome also will be presented.

AC Immune pipeline at AAIC 2022





Abstract Title Presentation type

Location

Presentation Date, Time (PT)

Author/Presenter Crenezumab Abeta antibody API ADAD Colombia Trial initial findings: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel- group study in cognitively unimpaired PSEN1 E280A mutation carriers evaluating efficacy and safety of crenezumab Focused topic session

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center

Tues, Aug 02, 8:00 am - 08:45 am

Rachelle S. Doody, MD, PhD, (Genentech/Roche) Clinical Profiles of Persons Who Progress to Cognitive Impairment in the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) ADAD Colombia Trial Virtual Poster

Sun, Jul 31 - 9:00 am - 4:15 pm

AAIC Virtual platform

Margarita Giraldo-Chica (Grupo de Neurociencias de Antioquia, Universidad de Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia) Semorinemab Tau antibody Evaluation Of Longitudinal [18F]GTP1 Tau Burden Metrics In The Tauriel Phase II Study Hybrid oral session

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center

Sun, Jul 31, 11:35 am - 11:45 am

Sandra Sanabria Bohorquez, PhD (Genentech/Roche) Selecting appropriate meaningful change thresholds for trials of early (prodromal-to-mild) AD: A caregiver-rated, anchor-based analysis based on the Tauriel Study Virtual oral session

AAIC Virtual platform

Mon, Aug 01, 12:05 pm - 12:15 pm

Edmond Teng, MD, PhD (Genentech/Roche) PI-2620 Tau-PET Tracer In Vivo Head-To-Head Comparison Of [18f]GTP1 And [18f]PI2620 In Alzheimer’s Disease Poster

Exhibit Hall -- DEF - San Diego Convention Center

Sat, Jul 30, 12:25 pm - 1:40 pm

Sandra Sanabria Bohorquez, PhD (Genentech/Roche) One year longitudinal change of Tau accumulation on [18F]PI-2620 PET in Alzheimer spectrum Virtual poster

AAIC Virtual platform

Sun, July 31, 7:00 am - 11:55 pm

Minyoung Oh, MD, PhD, (Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea) ACI-12589 alpha-syn imaging agent Discovery of [18F] ACI-12589, a novel and promising PET-tracer for alpha-synuclein Hybrid oral session

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center

Sun, July 31, 11:15 am - 11:25 am

Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune) Initial clinical scans using [18F]ACI-12589, a novel α-synuclein PET-tracer Hybrid oral session

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center

Sun, July 31, 11:25 am - 11:35 am

Prof. Ruben Smith (Skåne University Hospital, Lund, Sweden) ACI-24 anti-Abeta vaccine Optimized ACI-24, an amyloid beta (Abeta) vaccine that safely drives immunity to oligomers and pyroglutamate Abeta, key pathological species of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Hybrid oral session

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center

August 2, 2022, 11:15 am - 11:25 am

E. Fiorini, Ph.D. (AC Immune) Biomarker-based development for optimized ACI-24, a novel candidate vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease In-person poster

Ballroom 20A - San Diego Convention Center - P1-040

Sun July 31, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm

Prof. Johannes Streffer, MD. (AC Immune)

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Saoyuth Nidh

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 34

Email: saoyuth.nidh@acimmune.com







Investor Relations

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com







U.S. Media

Shani Lewis

LaVoieHealthScience

Phone: +1 609 516 5761

Email: slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com







U.S. Investors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +1 212 915 2577

Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.