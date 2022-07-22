The Global BLE Module Market is expected to grow by $ 26.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BLE Module Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377589/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the BLE module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the IoT market, augmented use of BLE in the retail sector, and growing demand for wearables.

The BLE module market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The BLE module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Computing devices

• Smart wearables

• Smart home appliances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of Bluetooth mesh as one of the prime reasons driving the BLE module market growth during the next few years. Also, increased applications of BLE modules and increased adoption of Bluetooth in smart homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the BLE module market covers the following areas:

• BLE module market sizing

• BLE module market forecast

• BLE module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BLE module market vendors that include Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the BLE module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________