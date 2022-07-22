The Global Industrial Starch Market is expected to grow by $ 31.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Starch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597423/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased use of industrial starch as a thickener, high demand for corn starch, and Diverse uses of industrial starch.

The industrial starch market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial starch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• food and beverage

• feed

• pharmaceuticals

• cardboard and corrugating

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising consumption of industrial starch as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial starch market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for bio-based products and potential alternatives for obtaining industrial starch will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial starch market covers the following areas:

• Industrial starch market sizing

• Industrial starch market forecast

• Industrial starch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial starch market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Anora Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chemstar Products Co., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kent Corp., Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk, Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and TEREOS PASTICIPATIONS SAS. Also, the industrial starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

