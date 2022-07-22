PepGen Appoints Caroline Godfrey, Ph.D. to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (“PepGen”), a Boston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Caroline Godfrey, Ph.D., one of PepGen’s scientific co-founders, to its Scientific Advisory Board. In connection with this appointment, Dr. Godfrey leaves her position as Senior Vice President of Discovery at PepGen.



“We are delighted that Caroline will continue to contribute to PepGen’s science as part of our Scientific Advisory Board, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and counsel in the years ahead,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PepGen. “As we consolidate and expand PepGen’s operations in Boston, this appointment facilitates a continuity of expertise as we strive to develop transformative treatments for neuromuscular and neurological diseases. Caroline is one of our scientific co-founders, and was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of PepGen following the company’s spinout from the University of Oxford and the Medical Research Council of United Kingdom Research and Innovation. In this role, and in her later position as Senior Vice President of Discovery, she was instrumental in establishing the company, securing the company’s initial and Series A funding, and leading our early-stage discovery efforts. We are incredibly grateful for all that Caroline has done for PepGen and look forward to her continued contributions.”

Prior to founding PepGen, Dr. Godfrey was a Postdoctoral Researcher focused on the development of novel tools for nucleic acid delivery in neuromuscular disorders before becoming a Project Manager at the University of Oxford. Building off research conducted with Professor Matthew Wood and Dr. Michael Gait, Dr. Godfrey co-Founded PepGen and served as the company’s first Chief Executive Officer. Since January 2021, Dr. Godfrey focused on discovery research as PepGen’s Senior Vice President of Discovery. Dr. Godfrey received her Ph.D. in neuromuscular disease from University College London and received her B.S. in genetics from the University of Sheffield.

“I’m excited to be moving into a new position on PepGen’s Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Godfrey. “I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity to lead the PepGen team during the company's early stages of development, and to have played a role in advancing our Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) technology from the bench to the clinic. I look forward to continuing this journey with PepGen as we strive to deliver our EDO therapeutics to patients who so desperately need transformative treatment options."

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, PepGen is generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

