Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market to Reach $12 Million by 2027 from $77 Million in 2022

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Bipolar Electrosurgery, Monopolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic), Animals (Small, Large), End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 112 million by 2027 from USD 77 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for pet health insurance, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, improving standards for animal healthcare, and availability of advanced electrosurgical instruments.



The bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, in 2021.



Based on products, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgery instruments, monopolar electrosurgery instruments, and consumables & accessories. The large share of bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment is attributed to high sales price of bipolar electrosurgical instruments compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments and the wide adoption of bipolar instruments in animal surgeries.



The general surgery accounted for the largest share of the market, in 2021.



Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological and urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. The large share of the general surgery market segment can largely be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in the veterinary field and growing animal healthcare expenditure.



Small animals hold the largest share in the market, by animal type



Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into small animals and large animals. The large share of small animals segment can be attributed to increasing spending on companion animal health and the rising incidence of age-related diseases in companion animals.



Veterinary clinics hold the largest share in the market, by end user



Based on end users, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. The large share of veterinary clinics can be attributed to high demand for veterinarians coupled with the rising number of private veterinary practices and the growing demand of emergency care services.



The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, growing per capita animal health expenditure are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market in the Asia Pacific region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance and Increasing Animal Health Expenditure

Rising Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

Growth in the Companion Animal Population

Restraints

Rising Pet Care Costs

High Cost of Veterinary Electrosurgery Equipment

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Low Awareness of Animal Health in Emerging Markets

Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Economies

Premium Insights

Growth in the Companion Animal Population and Rising Pet Health Expenditure Drive the Market Growth

Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market in 2021

China to Register the Highest Growth Rate from 2022 to 2027

North America to Dominate the Market Until 2027

Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During the Forecast Period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Product



7 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Application



8 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Animal Type



9 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by End-user

10 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



