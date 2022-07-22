PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd July 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/07/2022

Share Price:



£5.979 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/07/2022

Share Price:



£5.979



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/07/2022 Simon Coles 21 21 2,398 Katy Wilde 21 21 4004 Alan Dale 21 21 2,484 Benjamin Ford 21 21 1013 Nicholas Wiles 21 21 926 Mark Latham 21 21 479 Tanya Murphy 21 21 568 Christopher Paul 21 21 2,850 Jay Payne 21 21 1,693 Jo Toolan 21 21 3,920 Stephen O’Neill 20 20 40 Anna Holness 20 20 40

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)77212 11100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138