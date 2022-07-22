PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd July 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/07/2022
Share Price:

£5.979		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/07/2022
Share Price:

£5.979

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/07/2022
Simon Coles21212,398
Katy Wilde21214004
Alan Dale21212,484
Benjamin Ford21211013
Nicholas Wiles2121926
Mark Latham2121479
Tanya Murphy2121568
Christopher Paul21212,850
Jay Payne21211,693
Jo Toolan21213,920
Stephen O’Neill202040
Anna Holness202040

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)77212 11100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/