The Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market is expected to grow by $ 12.1 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period

1 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for light and ultralight electric aircraft, the high contribution from startups toward the development of electric aircraft, and performance benefits over conventional power aircraft.

The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Hybrid powertrain

• All-electric powertrain



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of advanced techniques for aircraft construction as one of the prime reasons driving the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of electric VTOL and increased use of electrical systems in modern aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market covers the following areas:

• Electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market sizing

• Electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market forecast

• Electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bye Aerospace, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Elektra Solar GmbH, Eviation Aircraft, General Electric Co., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lange Aviation GmbH, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MagniX, PIPISTREL doo, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rotex Electric, Safran SA, Siemens AG, The Boeing Co., and Joby Aviation Inc. Also, the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

