The Global Aircraft Weather Radar System Market is expected to grow by $ 57.62 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the aircraft weather radar system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for protection from harsh weather, increased aircraft production, and government mandate for the installation of aircraft weather radar.

The aircraft weather radar system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The aircraft weather radar system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• commercial aviation

• business and general aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft weather radar system market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations and technological advancements and high-altitude ice crystal (HAS) detection to avoid flying in ice crystal areas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aircraft weather radar system market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft weather radar system market sizing

• Aircraft weather radar system market forecast

• Aircraft weather radar system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft weather radar system market vendors that include Aerodata AG, BAE Systems Plc, Enterprise Electronics Corp., EWR Radar Systems, GAMIC GmbH, Garmin Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Telephonics Corp., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., and Vaisala Oyj. Also, the aircraft weather radar system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

