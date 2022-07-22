The Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647184/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive parts packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for protective packaging, increased usage of technological advancement in automotive parts, and high demand from the after-sales market.

The automotive parts packaging market analysis includes Product and Geography



The automotive parts packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Folding carton

• Corrugated box

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for disposable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive parts packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the premiumization of folding cartons and increasing market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive parts packaging market covers the following areas:

• Automotive parts packaging market sizing

• Automotive parts packaging market forecast

• Automotive parts packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive parts packaging market vendors that include Cascades Inc., Deufol SE, DS Smith Plc, EZ Custom Boxes, GWP Group Ltd., IPS Packaging and Automation, JIT Packaging Inc., Mondi plc, Nefab AB, Pacific Packaging Products Inc., Packaging Corp. of America, Packman industries, Pratt Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Signode India Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Sunbelt Paper and Packaging, THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG, and Victory Packaging LP. Also, the automotive parts packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

