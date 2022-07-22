The Global Tire Building Machinery Market is expected to grow by $ 111.55 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Building Machinery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647249/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the tire building machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for replaced tires globally, expanding tire production capacity, and rising demand for heavy-duty trucks for freight transportation.

The tire building machinery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The tire building machinery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the automation in tire building machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the tire building machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of IoT in tire manufacturing and the emergence of self-inflating tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tire building machinery market covers the following areas:

• Tire building machinery market sizing

• Tire building machinery market forecast

• Tire building machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tire building machinery market vendors that include Balluff GmbH, BST GmbH, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd., Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG, INTEREUROPEAN Srl, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MARANGONI Group, Mesnac Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pelmar Engineering Ltd., RRR Development Co. Inc., SAMSON MACHINERY INC., SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD., TKH Group NV, and YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD. Also, the tire building machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

