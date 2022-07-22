Husson University Online Now Offers Animal Assisted Therapy and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificates

BANGOR, MAINE, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University Online announced today that it has launched two new career-focused certificate programs that provide specialized knowledge beneficial to those working in psychology and business.

Students can now earn a certificate in animal assisted therapy from Husson University Online. “Interactions between humans and animals have proven to have a number of therapeutic benefits,” said Dr. David Rogers, the director of online and distance education at Husson. “According to the University of California, Los Angeles Health (UCLA Health), the simple act of petting animals lowers anxiety and helps people relax. This certificate program can teach students how to facilitate effective human–animal interactions - a beneficial skill set that can enhance the health of patients with anxiety and the careers of mental health professionals everywhere.”

Individuals who complete this online certificate program will be able to analyze the physiological and mental health benefits of the human-animal bond. Students will also learn to interpret the ethical and beneficial aspects of animal-assisted therapies. In addition, they’ll gain a stronger understanding of what comprises safe and effective therapeutic sessions between animals and people. To learn more about Husson University Online’s certificate program in animal assisted therapy, visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-animal-assisted-therapy.

Husson University Online is also launching a new certificate program in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). "The United States has a long history of diversity and we are now embracing that diversity more fully,” said Sarah Dyer, an instructor and diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Husson University. “To embrace our diversity we have to cultivate inclusive and equitable environments. Creating inclusive and equitable environments requires introspection and communication. At Husson, we will teach you how to do that."

“For companies to be successful moving forward, individuals and organizations will need to create a more inclusive work environment that embraces diverse individuals and helps them develop, organize and implement change,” she said.

Those interested in making this new workplace orientation possible will find Husson University Online’s new certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion to be valuable. This undergraduate certificate program will provide current and future professionals with practical tools they can use to integrate DEI topics into their organization.

After completing this online certificate program, students will have the skills they need to identify the components that make equity, diversity and inclusion advantageous for organizational cultures. Students will also be able to purposefully cultivate an inclusive environment within their organizations and evaluate the legal and ethical standards that apply to DEI leadership practices. Additional details about Husson University Online’s certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion and a link to an online application can be found at https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/undergraduate-certificate-in-diversity-equity-inclusion.

“Online certificate programs have a number of unique educational advantages for busy professionals,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, Husson University’s associate provost for online and distance education. “Studying online provides current and future professionals with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge from the comfort of their own homes, if they so choose. Online students also find it easier to balance their professional and personal obligations because they can choose to study at a time that’s convenient for them. It’s a perfect way for people to enhance their professional skill sets while maintaining some work life balance.”

To assist students in their educational journey, Husson University has instituted a one-stop advisor system. As part of this system, students are assigned a personal advisor from the moment they enroll. These advisors can help students with every part of the online education process including billing, financial aid and academic support. “At Husson University Online, we’re dedicated to student success,” continued Arnett. “Putting students first is a philosophy that’s integrated into every Husson course, including our online offerings.”

Husson University Online offers career-focused certificate and degree programs for business, nursing, public health, psychology, technology and more. They are dedicated to providing students with the education they need to achieve their personal and professional goals. Ninety-six percent of Husson students are employed or in graduate school within a year of graduation. Husson students and graduates also receive lifelong job placement support at no charge. One of the best things about getting an education at Husson is that is has one of the lowest tuition rates in New England. In addition to being affordable, Husson University Online is regionally and professionally accredited. This combination of affordability and quality makes Husson an exceptional value. To learn more about online certificates, bachelor’s and master’s programs through Husson University Online, visit https://online.husson.edu.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

