The Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is expected to grow by $ 8.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the radio frequency identification (RFID) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of inventory management systems, adoption of RFID solutions in cloud middleware, and increase in the adoption of RFID in the e-commerce market.

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• BFSI

• Retail

• Logistics

• Others



By Product

• RFID tags

• Middleware

• Passive RFID systems

• Active RFID systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing interest in smart retail stores as one of the prime reasons driving the radio frequency identification (RFID) market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of data center asset management and growing investment in smart factories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radio frequency identification (RFID) market vendors that include Alien Technology LLC, ASSA ABLOY AB, Avery Dennison Corp., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., Nedap NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, Siemens AG, SATO Holdings Corp., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

