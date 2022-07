English Danish

Correction in the Danish translation of the press release: Realkredit Danmark reports net profit of DKK 1,899 million for the first half of 2022:

Realkredit Danmark forventer, at resultatet for 2022 vil være marginalt lavere end for 2021”

“Marginalt has been changes to “noget” in accordance with the wording “somewhat” in the press release in the English version: “Realkredit Danmark expects net profit for 2022 to be somewhat lower than in 2021