Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

| Source: Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp.

Honesdale, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $6,855,000, which was $1,100,000, or 19.1%, higher than the same three-month period of last year. The increase includes an $841,000 increase in net interest income, a $1,200,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, and a $302,000 increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.84 in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.70 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was 1.35%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 18.16%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $13,983,000, which is $2,687,000 higher than the same six-month period of 2021, due to increases in net interest income and total other income, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $2,400,000.   Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.71, compared to $1.38 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 1.37%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 17.36%.

Total assets as of June 30, 2022 were $2.066 billion, with loans receivable of $1.404 billion, deposits of $1.800 billion and stockholders’ equity of $173.8 million.  

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $17,082,000, an increase of $819,000 compared to the same period in 2021. A $173.1 million increase in average securities available for sale contributed to the increased net interest income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.49%, compared to 3.44% in the same period of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased one basis point to 3.74% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 0.34%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $33,365,000, which was $1,121,000 higher than the same period in 2021, due to a $183.2 million increase in average securities available for sale. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.41% in the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 3.51% during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) was due to a $39.6 million decrease in average loans outstanding related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans forgiven during the period.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $2,489,000, compared to $2,187,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase is due primarily to a $255,000 increase in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies.   For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other income totaled $5,828,000, compared to $4,176,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.   The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.

Other expenses totaled $10,472,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $980,000, compared to the $9,492,000 for the same period of 2021.   For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other expenses totaled $20,630,000, compared to $18,944,000 for the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $1,146,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits costs.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first half of 2022 reflect the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 1.37%, our earnings per share improved 23.9% compared to the same six-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong which should bode well for future performance. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

   Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30 
(dollars in thousands)  2022  2021   2022  2021 
               
Net Interest Income $16,894 $16,053  $32,995 $31,829 
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment   using 21% marginal tax rate  188  210   370  415 
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $17,082 $16,263  $33,365 $32,244 
      
      
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
 
   Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30 
(dollars in thousands)  2022  2021   2022  2021 
      
Average equity $181,044 $199,777  $192,090 $198,689 
      
Average goodwill and other intangibles  (29,629
)
 (29,762
)
  (29,643) (29,780)
Average tangible equity
 $151,415 $170,015  $162,447 $168,909 
      
      


Contact: William S. Lance
  Executive Vice President &
  Chief Financial Officer
  NORWOODFINANCIAL CORP
  570-253-8505
  www.waynebank.com
   


            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.           
Consolidated Balance Sheets            
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)           
(unaudited)           
  June 30       
  2022 2021       
ASSETS           
   Cash and due from banks$29,931 $34,831        
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 79,735  170,342        
          Cash and cash equivalents 109,666  205,173        
            
  Securities available for sale 440,877  333,636        
  Loans receivable 1,404,317  1,386,654        
  Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,017  15,340        
     Net loans receivable 1,387,300  1,371,314        
  Regulatory stock, at cost 2,396  4,084        
  Bank premises and equipment, net 17,032  17,298        
  Bank owned life insurance 43,167  39,665        
  Foreclosed real estate owned 346  844        
  Accrued interest receivable 6,085  6,190        
  Goodwill 29,266  29,266        
  Other intangible assets 353  461        
  Other assets 29,896  17,633        
          TOTAL ASSETS$2,066,384 $2,025,564        
            
LIABILITIES           
   Deposits:           
     Non-interest bearing demand$442,991 $435,824        
     Interest-bearing 1,356,839  1,253,117        
          Total deposits 1,799,830  1,688,941        
  Short-term borrowings 70,427  83,599        
  Other borrowings 4,412  36,259        
  Accrued interest payable 1,138  1,462        
  Other liabilities 16,746  14,804        
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,892,553  1,825,065        
            
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  -        
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,           
         authorized: 20,000,000 shares,           
         issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,243,556 shares 828  825        
  Surplus 96,752  95,951        
  Retained earnings 119,414  100,818        
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 110,084 shares, 2021: 21,568 shares (2,933) (656)       
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (40,230) 3,561        
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 173,831  200,499        
            
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND           
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,066,384 $2,025,564        
            
            
            
            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.           
Consolidated Statements of Income            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
(unaudited)           
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022
 2021
   2022
 2021
 
INTEREST INCOME           
    Loans receivable, including fees$15,714 $16,102   $31,089 $32,248  
    Securities 2,197  1,356    4,091  2,468  
    Other 182  59    260  102  
         Total Interest income 18,093  17,517    35,440  34,818  
            
INTEREST EXPENSE           
   Deposits 1,083  1,205    2,142  2,459  
   Short-term borrowings 60  73    108  142  
   Other borrowings 56  186    195  388  
        Total Interest expense 1,199  1,464    2,445  2,989  
NET INTEREST INCOME 16,894  16,053    32,995  31,829  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300  1,500    600  3,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,594  14,553    32,395  28,829  
            
OTHER INCOME           
    Service charges and fees 1,475  1,532    2,946  2,782  
    Income from fiduciary activities 214  181    416  341  
    Net realized gains on sales of securities -  -    -  21  
    Gains on sales of loans, net -  109    -  138  
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 449  194    625  568  
    Other 351  171    1,841  326  
           Total other income 2,489  2,187    5,828  4,176  
            
OTHER EXPENSES           
      Salaries and employee benefits 5,840  5,171    11,271  10,125  
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,206  1,186    2,513  2,406  
      Data processing and related operations 666  562    1,295  1,166  
      Taxes, other than income 240  229    533  534  
      Professional fees 406  343    981  883  
      FDIC Insurance assessment 142  154    326  335  
      Foreclosed real estate 10  13    63  42  
      Amortization of intangibles 27  34    54  68  
      Other 1,935  1,800    3,594  3,385  
             Total other expenses 10,472  9,492    20,630  18,944  
            
INCOME BEFORE TAX 8,611  7,248    17,593  14,061  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,756  1,493    3,610  2,765  
NET INCOME$6,855 $5,755   $13,983 $11,296  
            
Basic earnings per share$0.84 $0.70   $1.71 $1.38  
            
Diluted earnings per share$0.84 $0.70   $1.71 $1.38  
            
            
            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.           
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
            
For the Three Months Ended June 30 2022
 2021
       
            
Net interest income$16,894 $16,053        
Net income 6,855  5,755        
            
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.40% 3.32%       
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.49% 3.44%       
Return on average assets 1.35% 1.15%       
Return on average equity 15.19% 11.59%       
Return on average tangible equity 18.16% 13.63%       
Basic earnings per share$0.84 $0.70        
Diluted earnings per share$0.84 $0.70        
            
For the Six Months Ended June 30 2022
 2021
       
            
Net interest income$32,995 $31,829        
Net income 13,983  11,296        
            
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.30% 3.39%       
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.41% 3.51%       
Return on average assets 1.37% 1.16%       
Return on average equity 14.68% 11.49%       
Return on average tangible equity 17.36% 13.53%       
Basic earnings per share$1.71 $1.38        
Diluted earnings per share$1.71 $1.35        
            
As of June 30 2022
 2021
       
            
Total assets$2,066,384 $2,025,564        
Total loans receivable 1,404,317  1,386,654        
Allowance for loan losses 17,017  15,340        
Total deposits 1,799,830  1,688,941        
Stockholders' equity 173,831  200,499        
Trust assets under management 174,193  180,602        
            
Book value per share$21.65 $24.47        
Tangible book value per share$18.02 $20.85        
Equity to total assets 8.41% 9.90%       
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.21% 1.11%       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04% 0.28%       
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05% 0.24%       
            
            
            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.           
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 
  2022
 2022
 2021
 2021
 2021
 
ASSETS           
   Cash and due from banks$29,931 $22,394 $21,073 $28,353 $34,831  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 79,735  143,632  185,608  191,580  170,342  
        Cash and cash equivalents 109,666  166,026  206,681  219,933  205,173  
            
  Securities available for sale 440,877  434,924  406,782  361,988  333,636  
  Loans receivable 1,404,317  1,371,645  1,354,931  1,371,002  1,386,654  
   Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,017  16,660  16,442  16,103  15,340  
     Net loans receivable 1,387,300  1,354,985  1,338,489  1,354,899  1,371,314  
  Regulatory stock, at cost 2,396  3,423  3,927  3,898  4,084  
  Bank owned life insurance 43,167  40,215  40,038  39,864  39,665  
  Bank premises and equipment, net 17,032  17,022  17,289  17,364  17,298  
  Foreclosed real estate owned 346  590  1,742  1,876  844  
  Goodwill and other intangibles 29,619  29,646  29,673  29,700  29,727  
  Other assets 35,981  30,867  23,883  24,169  23,823  
          TOTAL ASSETS$2,066,384 $2,077,698 $2,068,504 $2,053,691 $2,025,564  
            
LIABILITIES           
   Deposits:           
     Non-interest bearing demand$442,991 $438,979 $440,652 $442,534 $435,824  
     Interest-bearing deposits 1,356,839  1,342,798  1,316,141  1,279,988  1,253,117  
          Total deposits 1,799,830  1,781,777  1,756,793  1,722,522  1,688,941  
   Borrowings 74,839  90,466  90,820  111,382  119,858  
   Other liabilities 17,884  18,649  15,629  17,179  16,266  
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,892,553  1,890,892  1,863,242  1,851,083  1,825,065  
            
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 173,831  186,806  205,262  202,608  200,499  
            
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND           
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,066,384 $2,077,698 $2,068,504 $2,053,691 $2,025,564  
            
            
            
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.           
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
  June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 
Three months ended 2022
 2022
 2021
 2021
 2021
 
INTEREST INCOME           
    Loans receivable, including fees$15,714 $15,375 $16,149 $16,859 $16,102  
    Securities 2,197  1,894  1,612  1,468  1,356  
    Other 182  78  92  72  59  
         Total interest income 18,093  17,347  17,853  18,399  17,517  
            
INTEREST EXPENSE           
    Deposits 1,083  1,059  1,130  1,167  1,205  
    Borrowings 116  187  227  243  259  
        Total interest expense 1,199  1,246  1,357  1,410  1,464  
NET INTEREST INCOME 16,894  16,101  16,496  16,989  16,053  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 300  300  450  750  1,500  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION           
     FOR LOAN LOSSES 16,594  15,801  16,046  16,239  14,553  
            
OTHER INCOME           
    Service charges and fees 1,475  1,470  1,425  1,485  1,532  
    Income from fiduciary activities 214  202  198  209  181  
    Net realized gains on sales of securities -  -  36  35  -  
    Gains on sales of loans, net -  -  -  39  109  
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned -  427  -  31  2  
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 449  176  174  200  194  
    Other 351  1,063  188  160  171  
           Total other income 2,489  3,338  2,021  2,159  2,189  
            
OTHER EXPENSES           
    Salaries and employee benefits 5,840  5,431  4,992  5,491  5,171  
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,206  1,307  1,254  1,163  1,186  
    Foreclosed real estate 10  53  88  16  15  
    FDIC insurance assessment 142  183  169  177  154  
    Other 3,274  3,183  3,539  2,776  2,968  
             Total other expenses 10,472  10,157  10,042  9,623  9,494  
            
INCOME BEFORE TAX 8,611  8,982  8,025  8,775  7,248  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,756  1,854  1,387  1,794  1,493  
NET INCOME$6,855 $7,128 $6,638 $6,981 $5,755  
            
Basic earnings per share$0.84 $0.87 $0.81 $0.85 $0.70  
            
Diluted earnings per share$0.84 $0.87 $0.81 $0.85 $0.70  
            
Book Value per share$21.65 $22.99 $25.24 $24.90 $24.47  
Tangible Book Value per share 18.02  19.37  21.63  21.27  20.85  
            
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.35% 1.39% 1.26% 1.36% 1.15% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 15.19% 14.22% 12.84% 13.50% 11.59% 
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 18.16% 16.65% 15.02% 15.78% 13.63% 
            
Net interest spread (fte) 3.40% 3.22% 3.29% 3.49% 3.32% 
Net interest margin (fte) 3.49% 3.32% 3.39% 3.61% 3.44% 
            
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.21% 1.21% 1.21% 1.17% 1.11% 
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.02% 0.02% 0.03% -0.00% 0.19% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04% 0.05% 0.05% 0.20% 0.28% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05% 0.06% 0.12% 0.22% 0.24% 
            