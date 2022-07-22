Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $6,855,000, which was $1,100,000, or 19.1%, higher than the same three-month period of last year. The increase includes an $841,000 increase in net interest income, a $1,200,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, and a $302,000 increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.84 in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.70 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was 1.35%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 18.16%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $13,983,000, which is $2,687,000 higher than the same six-month period of 2021, due to increases in net interest income and total other income, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $2,400,000. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.71, compared to $1.38 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 1.37%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 17.36%.
Total assets as of June 30, 2022 were $2.066 billion, with loans receivable of $1.404 billion, deposits of $1.800 billion and stockholders’ equity of $173.8 million.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $17,082,000, an increase of $819,000 compared to the same period in 2021. A $173.1 million increase in average securities available for sale contributed to the increased net interest income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.49%, compared to 3.44% in the same period of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased one basis point to 3.74% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points to 0.34%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $33,365,000, which was $1,121,000 higher than the same period in 2021, due to a $183.2 million increase in average securities available for sale. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.41% in the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 3.51% during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin (fte) was due to a $39.6 million decrease in average loans outstanding related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans forgiven during the period.
Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $2,489,000, compared to $2,187,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase is due primarily to a $255,000 increase in earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other income totaled $5,828,000, compared to $4,176,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.
Other expenses totaled $10,472,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $980,000, compared to the $9,492,000 for the same period of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other expenses totaled $20,630,000, compared to $18,944,000 for the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $1,146,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits costs.
Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first half of 2022 reflect the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 1.37%, our earnings per share improved 23.9% compared to the same six-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong which should bode well for future performance. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Interest Income
|$
|16,894
|$
|16,053
|$
|32,995
|$
|31,829
|Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
|188
|210
|370
|415
|Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|$
|17,082
|$
|16,263
|$
|33,365
|$
|32,244
|This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.
The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Average equity
|$
|181,044
|$
|199,777
|$
|192,090
|$
|198,689
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(29,629
|)
|(29,762
|)
|(29,643
|)
|(29,780
|)
|Average tangible equity
|$
|151,415
|$
|170,015
|$
|162,447
|$
|168,909
|Contact:
|William S. Lance
|Executive Vice President &
|Chief Financial Officer
|NORWOODFINANCIAL CORP
|570-253-8505
|www.waynebank.com
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|June 30
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,931
|$
|34,831
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|79,735
|170,342
|Cash and cash equivalents
|109,666
|205,173
|Securities available for sale
|440,877
|333,636
|Loans receivable
|1,404,317
|1,386,654
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|17,017
|15,340
|Net loans receivable
|1,387,300
|1,371,314
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|2,396
|4,084
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,032
|17,298
|Bank owned life insurance
|43,167
|39,665
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|346
|844
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,085
|6,190
|Goodwill
|29,266
|29,266
|Other intangible assets
|353
|461
|Other assets
|29,896
|17,633
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,066,384
|$
|2,025,564
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|442,991
|$
|435,824
|Interest-bearing
|1,356,839
|1,253,117
|Total deposits
|1,799,830
|1,688,941
|Short-term borrowings
|70,427
|83,599
|Other borrowings
|4,412
|36,259
|Accrued interest payable
|1,138
|1,462
|Other liabilities
|16,746
|14,804
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,892,553
|1,825,065
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
|authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
|issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,243,556 shares
|828
|825
|Surplus
|96,752
|95,951
|Retained earnings
|119,414
|100,818
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 110,084 shares, 2021: 21,568 shares
|(2,933
|)
|(656
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(40,230
|)
|3,561
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|173,831
|200,499
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,066,384
|$
|2,025,564
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|15,714
|$
|16,102
|$
|31,089
|$
|32,248
|Securities
|2,197
|1,356
|4,091
|2,468
|Other
|182
|59
|260
|102
|Total Interest income
|18,093
|17,517
|35,440
|34,818
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,083
|1,205
|2,142
|2,459
|Short-term borrowings
|60
|73
|108
|142
|Other borrowings
|56
|186
|195
|388
|Total Interest expense
|1,199
|1,464
|2,445
|2,989
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|16,894
|16,053
|32,995
|31,829
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|300
|1,500
|600
|3,000
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|16,594
|14,553
|32,395
|28,829
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,475
|1,532
|2,946
|2,782
|Income from fiduciary activities
|214
|181
|416
|341
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|-
|109
|-
|138
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|449
|194
|625
|568
|Other
|351
|171
|1,841
|326
|Total other income
|2,489
|2,187
|5,828
|4,176
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,840
|5,171
|11,271
|10,125
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|1,206
|1,186
|2,513
|2,406
|Data processing and related operations
|666
|562
|1,295
|1,166
|Taxes, other than income
|240
|229
|533
|534
|Professional fees
|406
|343
|981
|883
|FDIC Insurance assessment
|142
|154
|326
|335
|Foreclosed real estate
|10
|13
|63
|42
|Amortization of intangibles
|27
|34
|54
|68
|Other
|1,935
|1,800
|3,594
|3,385
|Total other expenses
|10,472
|9,492
|20,630
|18,944
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|8,611
|7,248
|17,593
|14,061
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,756
|1,493
|3,610
|2,765
|NET INCOME
|$
|6,855
|$
|5,755
|$
|13,983
|$
|11,296
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.38
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.38
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|Net interest income
|$
|16,894
|$
|16,053
|Net income
|6,855
|5,755
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.40
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.49
|%
|3.44
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.35
|%
|1.15
|%
|Return on average equity
|15.19
|%
|11.59
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|18.16
|%
|13.63
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|For the Six Months Ended June 30
|2022
|2021
|Net interest income
|$
|32,995
|$
|31,829
|Net income
|13,983
|11,296
|Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.30
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.41
|%
|3.51
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.37
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average equity
|14.68
|%
|11.49
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|17.36
|%
|13.53
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.38
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.35
|As of June 30
|2022
|2021
|Total assets
|$
|2,066,384
|$
|2,025,564
|Total loans receivable
|1,404,317
|1,386,654
|Allowance for loan losses
|17,017
|15,340
|Total deposits
|1,799,830
|1,688,941
|Stockholders' equity
|173,831
|200,499
|Trust assets under management
|174,193
|180,602
|Book value per share
|$
|21.65
|$
|24.47
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.02
|$
|20.85
|Equity to total assets
|8.41
|%
|9.90
|%
|Allowance to total loans receivable
|1.21
|%
|1.11
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.04
|%
|0.28
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.05
|%
|0.24
|%
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,931
|$
|22,394
|$
|21,073
|$
|28,353
|$
|34,831
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|79,735
|143,632
|185,608
|191,580
|170,342
|Cash and cash equivalents
|109,666
|166,026
|206,681
|219,933
|205,173
|Securities available for sale
|440,877
|434,924
|406,782
|361,988
|333,636
|Loans receivable
|1,404,317
|1,371,645
|1,354,931
|1,371,002
|1,386,654
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|17,017
|16,660
|16,442
|16,103
|15,340
|Net loans receivable
|1,387,300
|1,354,985
|1,338,489
|1,354,899
|1,371,314
|Regulatory stock, at cost
|2,396
|3,423
|3,927
|3,898
|4,084
|Bank owned life insurance
|43,167
|40,215
|40,038
|39,864
|39,665
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|17,032
|17,022
|17,289
|17,364
|17,298
|Foreclosed real estate owned
|346
|590
|1,742
|1,876
|844
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|29,619
|29,646
|29,673
|29,700
|29,727
|Other assets
|35,981
|30,867
|23,883
|24,169
|23,823
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,066,384
|$
|2,077,698
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|2,053,691
|$
|2,025,564
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|442,991
|$
|438,979
|$
|440,652
|$
|442,534
|$
|435,824
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,356,839
|1,342,798
|1,316,141
|1,279,988
|1,253,117
|Total deposits
|1,799,830
|1,781,777
|1,756,793
|1,722,522
|1,688,941
|Borrowings
|74,839
|90,466
|90,820
|111,382
|119,858
|Other liabilities
|17,884
|18,649
|15,629
|17,179
|16,266
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,892,553
|1,890,892
|1,863,242
|1,851,083
|1,825,065
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|173,831
|186,806
|205,262
|202,608
|200,499
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,066,384
|$
|2,077,698
|$
|2,068,504
|$
|2,053,691
|$
|2,025,564
|NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|Three months ended
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|15,714
|$
|15,375
|$
|16,149
|$
|16,859
|$
|16,102
|Securities
|2,197
|1,894
|1,612
|1,468
|1,356
|Other
|182
|78
|92
|72
|59
|Total interest income
|18,093
|17,347
|17,853
|18,399
|17,517
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,083
|1,059
|1,130
|1,167
|1,205
|Borrowings
|116
|187
|227
|243
|259
|Total interest expense
|1,199
|1,246
|1,357
|1,410
|1,464
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|16,894
|16,101
|16,496
|16,989
|16,053
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|300
|300
|450
|750
|1,500
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|16,594
|15,801
|16,046
|16,239
|14,553
|OTHER INCOME
|Service charges and fees
|1,475
|1,470
|1,425
|1,485
|1,532
|Income from fiduciary activities
|214
|202
|198
|209
|181
|Net realized gains on sales of securities
|-
|-
|36
|35
|-
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|-
|-
|-
|39
|109
|Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned
|-
|427
|-
|31
|2
|Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
|449
|176
|174
|200
|194
|Other
|351
|1,063
|188
|160
|171
|Total other income
|2,489
|3,338
|2,021
|2,159
|2,189
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,840
|5,431
|4,992
|5,491
|5,171
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
|1,206
|1,307
|1,254
|1,163
|1,186
|Foreclosed real estate
|10
|53
|88
|16
|15
|FDIC insurance assessment
|142
|183
|169
|177
|154
|Other
|3,274
|3,183
|3,539
|2,776
|2,968
|Total other expenses
|10,472
|10,157
|10,042
|9,623
|9,494
|INCOME BEFORE TAX
|8,611
|8,982
|8,025
|8,775
|7,248
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,756
|1,854
|1,387
|1,794
|1,493
|NET INCOME
|$
|6,855
|$
|7,128
|$
|6,638
|$
|6,981
|$
|5,755
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.70
|Book Value per share
|$
|21.65
|$
|22.99
|$
|25.24
|$
|24.90
|$
|24.47
|Tangible Book Value per share
|18.02
|19.37
|21.63
|21.27
|20.85
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.35
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.15
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|15.19
|%
|14.22
|%
|12.84
|%
|13.50
|%
|11.59
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
|18.16
|%
|16.65
|%
|15.02
|%
|15.78
|%
|13.63
|%
|Net interest spread (fte)
|3.40
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net interest margin (fte)
|3.49
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.44
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|-0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|-0.00
|%
|0.19
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.28
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%