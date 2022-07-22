The Global Automotive Control Arms Market is expected to grow by $ 5.28 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Control Arms Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658096/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive control arms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of automotive control arms, growing production of vehicles with MacPherson strut and double wishbone suspension systems, and growing preference for better ride-handling characteristics.

The automotive control arms market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive control arms market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of lightweight and energy-efficient materials in automotive suspension systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive control arms market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of automotive active chassis system and rising demand for evs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive control arms market covers the following areas:

• Automotive control arms market sizing

• Automotive control arms market forecast

• Automotive control arms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive control arms market vendors that include A ONE Parts Co. Ltd., Alltech Automotive LLC, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., CCYS Hi Tech International Ltd, CFS Machinery Co. Ltd., DRiV Inc., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Iparts International Ltd., Lemdor Control Arm Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MZW Motor, Nalbro Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd., RTS S.A., SIDEM NV, Teknorot, Yorozu Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive control arms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658096/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________