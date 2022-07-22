Fairway Consulting Group Announces Expansion Amid Growth

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, today announced the Company is expanding amid continued growth. In the past 8 years, FCG has nearly tripled its annual placements.



Under the new structure, the leadership team has grown in the key areas of talent management, corporate strategy, training and development, and human resources, to focus on best supporting clients with their most critical talent needs, while also developing FCG’s talent internally.

“This is an exciting time at FCG. Our growth is a testament to our people and we are grateful for our loyal clients who entrust us with their most critical hiring needs,” said Daniel Gold, President. “As a leading boutique search firm, we have a unique understanding and robust data that allows us to support our clients and candidates in an impactful way. We love what we do and look forward to FCG’s next stage.”

Earlier this week, Gold spoke on a panel at LEAP HR: Life Sciences East to offer his expertise on rethinking your talent acquisition strategy to attract top talent in the life science sector.

If you are interested in open positions at FCG, please visit fcgsearch.com.



About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 20 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.