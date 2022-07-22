Water Flosser Market to be Valued at US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Analysts at TMR estimate the water flosser market to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Advantages of water flosser to offset difficulties of electric flosser or hand flosser is fuelling the growth of water flosser market. Besides this, increasing awareness about the benefits of oral care stirs demand for water flosser.



Rise in periodontal and oral disorders is increasing the demand for water flossers. According to guidelines of The American Dental Association, cleaning between teeth daily with an interdental tool such as flosser is recommended to prevent complications in the teeth and oral cavity.

Water flossers with ADA Seal of Acceptance is tested to be safe and effective at removing plaque which could lead to cavities and gum diseases. Water flossers with ADA seal also reduces gingivitis, the early form of gum disease.

North America is projected to lead the water flosser market during the forecast period due to high cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption in the region. Besides this, substantial awareness for oral health and presence of top water flosser manufacturers underpins massive revenue potential in the water flosser market of the region.

Water Flosser Market – key Findings of the Report

Need to offset the inefficacy and discomfort of unconventional cleaning items such as safety pins and cutlery for cleaning between the teeth are benefits of using a water flosser





High incidence of oral health complications such as tooth decay and gum disease in the U.S. creates ample opportunities in the water flosser market. According to statistics, almost 46% individuals between the ages of 2- 19 years were detected with dental caries in 2020. Nearly 2.13 million individuals in the U.S. spent US$ 250 or more on dental care products and procedures in 2020, while 170 million individuals in the country spent from US$ 1 to US$ 49.





E-commerce stands as the primary channel of retail sales of water flosser. Distinction of access to products makes online retail preferred over offline/physical stores. Growing popularity of portable and rechargeable flossers due to their efficiency and convenience strengthens online sales of water flossers.





Substantial rise in public awareness of importance of dental flossing to prevent gum diseases and mouth infections underscores growth. Demand for technologically advanced products such as water jet flosser and smart water flosser, which massages gums and is characteristic of low noise mode, gathers steam.





Cordless water flossers are anticipated to hold the leading share of water flosser market in the upcoming years. Distinguishing feature to offer several settings such as for sensitive gums, yet enable gentle cleaning makes cordless water flossers witness substantial demand. Compact size, portable, and slender characteristics along with convenience to carry makes the cordless water flosser leading in the water flosser market.



Water Flosser Market – Growth Drivers

Superior characteristics to enable flossing for individuals with dental work impels water flosser market demand





Recommendation of American Dental Association for use of interdental cleaner such as flosser to remove plaque that can lead to gum diseases stimulates demand



Water Flosser Market – Key Players



Some of the key players operating in the water flosser market are;

Burst Oral Care

Fly Cat Electrical Co. Ltd.

JETPIK Corporation

Oral Care Technologies Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight (Water Pik, Inc.)

Ginsey Home Solution

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Panasonic Corporation

ToiletTree Products Inc.

The water flosser market is segmented as follows;

Water Flosser Market, by Product Type

Countertop Water Flosser

Cordless Water Flosser

Others



Water Flosser Market, by Category

Standard

Portable

Water Flosser Market, by Tip Type

Classic Jet Tip

Orthodontic Tip

Toothbrush Tip

Plaque Seeker Tip

Others



Water Flosser Market, by Age Group

Adults

Kids

Water Flosser Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial Hospitals Dental Clinics Others





Water Flosser Market, by Price

Low (Less than US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50 – US$ 100)

High (More than US$ 100)



Water Flosser Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Retailers Company-owned Websites





Offline



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Drug Stores & Pharmacies



Water Flosser Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



