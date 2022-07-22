SurgePays to Participate in the Virtual Investor Spotlight Series

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the Virtual Investor Spotlight event being held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.



As part of the virtual event, Mr. Cox will provide a corporate overview, highlight recent achievements and discuss expected near-term milestones. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

To register and participate during the SurgePays Spotlight session, please click here:

Spotlight Series featuring SurgePays

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315