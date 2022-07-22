The Global Paints Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 4.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741919/?utm_source=GNW

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the paints packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for paints and its derivatives, increasing infrastructural development projects, and rising demand for metal cans.

The paints packaging market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The paints packaging market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Rigid plastic

• Metal



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in skyscrapers as one of the prime reasons driving the paints packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in rigid bulk packaging and rising demand for customization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the paints packaging market covers the following areas:

• Paints packaging market sizing

• Paints packaging market forecast

• Paints packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paints packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Can One Berhad, Colep UK Ltd., Envases Ohringen GmbH, Greif Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Prima Yorkshire Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sun Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the paints packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________