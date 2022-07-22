The Global Automotive Premium Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 33.72 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761947/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive premium tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires, the performance benefits of using premium tires, and the increasing demand for luxury vehicles.

The automotive premium tires market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive premium tires market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• replacement

• OEM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly tires as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive premium tires market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of intelligent tires and the use of 3-dimensional (3D)printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive premium tires market covers the following areas:

• Automotive premium tires market sizing

• Automotive premium tires market forecast

• Automotive premium tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive premium tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin North America Inc, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Ltd., Shandong Hengfeng Rubber and Plastic Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyres, and Xingyuan Tires Group. Also, the automotive premium tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

