Hydrostor Announces Addition of Veteran Energy Executive Judith Johansen as Independent Board Member

Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. (“Hydrostor”), a leading long-duration energy storage solution provider, today announced the appointment of Judith (Judi) Johansen as an independent board member.

Ms. Johansen joins Hydrostor with extensive experience in the energy sector. Between 2001 and 2006, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of PacifiCorp, where she was responsible for the company’s regulated power generation, wholesale energy services, mining, and transmission and distribution businesses. Prior to PacifiCorp, she held executive officer positions at Bonneville Power Administration and Avista Energy (formerly Washington Water Power). Ms. Johansen was also Executive Director at Scottish Power between 2003 and 2012.

Ms. Johansen holds a BA in Political Science and a JD Law degree and currently sits as a board member of several organizations, including the publicly traded power company, IDACORP.

“We are very pleased to have Judi join our board,” said Curtis Van Wallenghem, Hydrostor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her energy sector experience in North America and Europe, will be extremely valuable as Hydrostor continues to grow its pipeline of Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage projects globally. Judi is also a great cultural fit with a real passion for driving the energy transition.”

About Hydrostor

Hydrostor is a long-duration energy storage solutions provider that provides reliable and affordable utility integration of long-duration energy storage, enabling grid operators to scale renewable energy and secure grid capacity. Hydrostor supports the green economic transition, employing the people, suppliers, and technologies from the traditional energy sector to design, build, and operate emissions-free energy storage facilities. Hydrostor has developed, deployed, tested, and demonstrated that its patented Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (“A-CAES”) technology can provide long-duration energy storage and enable the renewable energy transition. A-CAES uses proven components from mining and gas operations to create a scalable energy storage system that is low-impact, cost-effective, 50+ year lifetime, and can store energy from 5 hours up to multi-day storage where needed. With support from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, CPP Investments, & BDC Canada, Hydrostor has projects worldwide in various development stages for providing capacity of over 200 MW each.