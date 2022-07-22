Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Repurchase of Common Stock

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) announced today that it purchased 286,873 shares of its common stock from Putnam Focused Equity Fund, a series of Putnam Funds Trust, at $10 per share.



"This is a unique opportunity for the company to purchase its common stock below its trading price, which we believe provides excellent value to our shareholders," said Chief Executive Officer Jason Kopcak. "This transaction reflects our confidence in the new direction of the firm and we look forward to updating our shareholders and the market on recent developments in our business."

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as our Crypto-ATMs. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

