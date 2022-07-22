The Global Truck Clutch Market is expected to grow by $ 5.40 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Clutch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764063/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the truck clutch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for newer generation commercial vehicles, diversification of OEMs into the aftermarket, and increased penetration of high-speed transmission in trucks.

The truck clutch market analysis includes Application and Geography



The truck clutch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty trucks

• Medium and heavy-duty trucks



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of the triple-clutch transmission system as one of the prime reasons driving the truck clutch market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for all-electric powertrain in commercial vehicles and increased use of advanced materials in component designing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the truck clutch market covers the following areas:

• Truck clutch market sizing

• Truck clutch market forecast

• Truck clutch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck clutch market vendors that include AB SKF, and BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., H.R. Clutch, Phoenix Friction Products, Schaeffler AG, Setco Automotive Ltd., The Gear Centre Group, Tremec, Valeo SA, Wuhu Hefeng clutch Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the truck clutch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

