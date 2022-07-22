The Global Silicon Nitride Market is expected to grow by $ 45.84 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Nitride Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797439/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the silicon nitride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for solar energy, increasing use of silicon nitride in semiconductor, and increasing demand for aluminum-silicon alloys.

The silicon nitride market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The silicon nitride market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Reaction bonded silicon nitride

• Hot pressed silicon nitride

• Sintered silicon nitride



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing investment opportunities in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon nitride market growth during the next few years. Also, imposition of tariffs affecting solar photovoltaic system installation in the US and growing demand for efficient silicon products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on silicon nitride market covers the following areas:

• Silicon nitride market sizing

• Silicon nitride market forecast

• Silicon nitride market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicon nitride market vendors that include 3M Co., Alzchem Group AG, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Denka Co. Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd., JGC Holdings Corp., Kyocera Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Panadyne Inc., Precision Ceramics Ltd., Rauschert GmbH, Reade International Corp., Rogers Corp., SINTX Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Ube Industries Ltd. Also, the silicon nitride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



