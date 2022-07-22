MDbio Starts Clinical Trials for Pharmaceutical-Grade Products That Target Sleeplessness, Stress and Pain

Los Angeles, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MDbio, in conjunction with their research partners at Radicle Science, are announcing the start of three separate clinical trial studies which will assess the efficacy of individual products that target sleeplessness, pain and stress. The purpose of the clinical trials is to understand the efficacy of three new plant-based MDbio products. During the trials, the doctors will test synergistic outcomes in multi-active formula compounds and determine the effects of drug holidays using plant-based medicines. MDbio will test their current lineup of products; MDsleep™, MDrelief™ and MDcalm™ on over 2,500 US adults. The trials will last 4 weeks, with the first trial beginning in August. All three products have already successfully gone through extensive internal observational trials, partially testing on patients from their own practices suffering from the corresponding condition.

“We are excited to team up with Dr. Chen and his colleagues in obtaining large scale efficacy trial data on our current portfolio of products. Their team embodies our commitment in developing prodicts that are derived from real scientific outcomes and working together with our patients and customers to always refine and better our product offering. Today continues our investment in developing medicines that are safe and effective.” said Brenden Dougherty, Chief Executive at MDbio.

The results from the highly anticipated clinical trials are likely to be available to the public in Q1 of 2023. MDbio currently sells all three products for purchase on their website.

MDbio is a leading plant-based medicine company that sells safe, pharmaceutical-grade products. Founded by four award winning medical doctors with notable and successful careers at premier American hospitals and medical centers. MDbio develops products that restore balance (homeostasis) to the body during times of sleeplessness, anxiety, pain and other common situations. Our doctors seek to restore not only wellness to patients, but a true “joy of living” by seeking out, testing and refining natural ingredients that support good health. Learn more at www.mdbiowellness.com.

Radicle Science is an AI-driven healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the effects of health and wellness products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions—all at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. The Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible health and wellness products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs. Learn more at www.RadicleScience.com.

What consumers can expect to gain from three new plant-based medicines

MDbio founders have become renowned for their use of plant-based compounds to create successful medicines. During their combined 80 years of service within healthcare, the founders of MDbio found it increasingly clear that drugs prescribed to alleviate conditions regarding sleep, anxiety and pain were a double edged sword. Although these drugs were effective, they can also be toxic, harmful or addictive for patients.

After many years of utilizing plant-based compounds, MDbio concluded that plant-based medicines, including phytocannabinoids, offer patients real benefits without appreciable side effects. These medicines had undeniable potential to help reduce suffering and improve patient outcomes.

These medicines will be backed up by vigorous testing and trial data and provide patients with plant-based alternatives that can restore balance (homeostasis) to the body during times of sleeplessness, anxiety, pain and other common situations.

Taking learnings and experience and providing resources for a digital-first world:

While the results of the clinical trials for these three new plant-based medicines are highly anticipated, MDbio and their specialist team are not resting on their laurels. They recently launched their Doctor’s Desk (Resource Center), which has ample free information and inspiration for better mind and body nourishment.

For additional information please contact MDbio directly at hello@mdbiowellness.com or 800-447-1485.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mdbio-starts-clinical-trials-for-pharmaceutical-grade-products-that-target-sleeplessness-stress-and-pain/