Musicion Launches New Service To Match Music Students With The Best Music Teachers For Free

Singapore City, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musicion is a brand-new online service that matches up aspiring music students with home, private, or one-to-one music teachers who specialize in a range of different instruments, including piano, guitar, violin, and many others.

Currently based in Singapore but with ambitions to become a global company, Musicion offers their expert matching service for free and guarantee the best prices for their customers by pre-negotiating rates with the teachers in their network.

Targeted at music lovers of all ages and abilities, Musicion only work with the most qualified musician tutors and are committed to providing an extremely high standard in all their business operations.

So, if you are hoping to learn a new instrument, want to improve on your current skills or are a teacher looking for a new way to reach new students, sign up to Musicion and join the community of music specialists.

World Class Music Educators

With a fast response time to enquiries and availability 365 days a year (including all public holidays), Musicion in SG is dedicated to connecting you with world class music educators for free. Right now, Musicion’s services are available in Singapore.

Each of their music teachers in Singapore undergo a strict vetting process, where their qualifications (all teachers are ABRSM or Trinity College accredited), and prior teaching experience, as well as their customer feedback, are analysed, so that Musicion can provide you with the highest quality teachers.

Not only this, but the service that Musicion offers is completely customizable and you can choose the exact type of musical instrument you want to learn, the location for the lessons and the type of pathway you want to take – whether this is to be a casual learner for fun or if you want to learn the ABRSM grades for a more professional approach.

Different Types of Lessons

Here is an example of the current instruments and lesson types that are currently offered at Musicion.

Piano Lessons

Aimed at all ages and abilities, learn piano with experienced professional teachers comfortably at home or at your preferred location at the best time that suits you.

All the teachers are patient, student orientated and can offer lessons in both English and Chinese.

Guitar Lessons

Whether you are a beginner looking for a new skill, intermediate or advanced, Musicion can find you your ideal guitar teacher.

Their teachers are proficient in electric, bass, acoustic or classical guitar and can customize their lessons to help you achieve your specific music goals, whether that’s to learn your favourite songs, become an expert at chords or if you just need a refresher with the basics.

Violin Lessons

Musicion’s highly qualified violin tutors cater for students at every age and skill level, while always providing a friendly and supportive service – so, that you can learn violin to the very best of your ability.

Cello Lessons

Are you looking to become a capable cellist? Or wish to master the instrument and reach your ambition of joining an orchestra?

Whatever your goals, Musicion’s specialist cello teachers are able to fully customize your lessons according to your requests and provide you with expert, flexible learning that prioritizes your schedule.

Drum Lessons

Are you passionate about learning to play the drums and want to sound like your favourite band?

Take your skills to the next level with Musicion’s highly qualified drum teachers who can give you fun and exciting, yet professional lessons at the most competitive and fair prices.

More information

To find out more about Musicion and to see their full list of music services, please visit their website at https://www.musicion.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/musicion-launches-new-service-to-match-music-students-with-the-best-music-teachers-for-free/