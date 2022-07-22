Grand Opening of Chinmaya Mission Pittsburgh's Newest Temple

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinmaya Mission Pittsburgh (CMP) is proud to announce the opening ceremony of their newest center and temple - Chinmaya Amarnath, from August 17 to 20. The new location is conveniently located in Adams Township near Rt. 228 (358 Mars Valencia Rd. Mars, PA 16046). This new center will serve as a Hindu temple and a spiritual institute, focusing on imparting values to children K-12 and families. During the three and half day event, you can enjoy several Vedic rituals, including the presence of a cow, chanting of sacred hymns, prayers and oblations dedicated to different deities, idol installations, and many more once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

The new property is located on nine acres with the facility spanning 20,000 sq. ft. Inside consists of an auditorium, classrooms, temple, dining area, and library, just to name a few of the many exciting amenities. The new center will also continue its flagship program of K-12 spiritual education, along with spiritual workshops, camps, discourses, and retreats that are open to everyone.

With their new location, CMP looks forward to continuing and expanding their service-oriented, community-driven activities. Some of these efforts include food drives, coat drives, blood donation initiatives, supplying medical kits to individuals in need, in addition to other worthwhile activities.

This will be CMP's second center in the Pittsburgh area, adding to their existing temple in Monroeville. CMP is a non-profit organization operating under the worldwide umbrella organization called 'Chinmaya Mission', which has centers all around the world.

More details about the center, opening ceremony schedule and sponsorship opportunities can be viewed at www.cmpittsburgh.org.

