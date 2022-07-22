CMUV Bancorp Announces 2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

EL CENTRO, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd quarter results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net Income came in at $1,009,044. The net income number equaled $0.55 per share. Total assets reached $295 MM. Total deposits were at $256.9 MM. Gross loans surpassed $206.6 MM.

We ended the 2nd quarter 2022 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 10.97%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,369,670, or 1.14% of total loans. Non-accrual loans and Past Due loans remain very low at 0.91%. Both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2022 book value of the common stock was $13.89 per share (basic). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.30 as of June 30, 2022. ROAA for the six months ending June 30, 2022 was 1.46% and ROAE came in at 13.93%

We are cautiously optimistic that in spite of increased inflation and interest rates, we will continue to see favorable financial results, increases in deposits, and satisfactory loan demand as we progress into the second half of 2022.

Shareholder Financial Summary 
For Quarter End June 30, 2022  
     
                   June 30,
    2022  2021 
ASSETS   
 Cash & Cash Equivalents$72,659,712 $51,165,013 
 Total Investments 5,831,448  1,804,156 
 Total Loans, Net 204,248,090  211,418,336 
   Total Earning Assets$282,739,251 $264,387,505 
     
 Other Assets 12,297,973  11,665,045 
     
 TOTAL ASSETS$ 295,037,224 $ 276,052,550 
     
LIABILITIES  
 Deposits$256,882,344 $240,561,059 
 Total Borrowings & Other Debt Obligations 4,067,317  6,589,125 
 Other Liabilities 2,220,198  1,270,596 
  TOTAL LIABILITIES$263,169,859 $248,420,780 
     
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY  
 Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$29,791,527 $25,493,895 
 Net Income$2,075,838 $2,137,875 
  TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$31,867,365 $27,631,770 
     
 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 295,037,224 $ 276,052,550 
     
     
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE  
 Total Interest Income$5,568,452 $5,823,297 
 Total Interest Expense (355,250) (411,725)
  NET INTEREST INCOME$5,213,202 $5,411,571 
     
 Total Other Non-Interest Income$782,600 $527,312 
 Total Non-Interest Expenses$(3,081,238)$(2,933,053)
 Provision for Loan Loss -  - 
     
  INCOME BEFORE TAXES$2,914,564 $3,005,830 
     
 Income Tax Expense$(838,726)$(867,955)
     
NET INCOME$2,075,838 $2,137,875 
     
RATIOS   
 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.46% 1.60%
 Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.93% 16.72%
 Earnings Per Share (Basic)$1.12 $0.93 
 Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,858,951  2,296,264 
 Book Value$13.89 $12.04 
     







