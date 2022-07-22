Mark Cuban’s ‘Three Commas’ Joins Verb’s 3-Day Market Livestream Shopfest

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, will host Shopfest, a 3-day livestream shopping event taking place July 26, 27 and 28 to mark the launch of MARKET, VERB’s new 24/7 social shopping and livestream commerce platform where shoppers can explore hundreds of livestream shoppable stores, with more added every day.

Today Shopfest announces the addition of Mark Cuban's brand of entrepreneur-wear Three Commas, as the latest shoppable store on MARKET and a new participant in Day 2 of Shopfest, Wednesday, July 27. Three Commas stream will be hosted by world renowned speaker, author, and Entrepreneur David Meltzer and Verb's own Kate Eckman.

Shopfest will be a 3-day social shopping marathon, streamed live on MARKET.live and simulcast on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook Live, and other major social media outlets from studios on the east and west coasts, as well as from other locations all around the country. This fast-paced event will take on a show format featuring emcees based in Los Angeles as well as in New York City, who will direct viewers to one of three simultaneous channels to engage with their favorite vendors, brands, hosts, and influencers.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark Cuban’s Three Commas to Shopfest as an exciting new element of our launch of MARKET,” states Rory J. Cutaia, CEO and Founder of Verb. “Described as “Gear for the Driven Entrepreneur,” Three Commas should be in high demand, especially among the hundreds of entrepreneurs and influencers who have set up and are setting up stores to begin livestream selling on MARKET. Mark and other celebrities, which we’ll announce, will help generate awareness for this exciting new medium, as well as showcase the robust functionality, fun, and social aspects of this new shoppable entertainment platform. More surprises coming.”

For the best Shopfest experience, interested shoppers should RSVP at shopfest.market.live for up-to-the-minute inside information about the event, early access to the daily schedule of presentations, and to be registered for giveaways and festival prizes, including a chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

The Shopfest 3-day festival will feature an impressive lineup of some of America's hottest brands set to participate. The current lineup of brands and vendors expected to be featured in Shopfest include:

AeroPilates Jenn Chan Reserve Bar: Anheuser-Busch Amazing Hazel's Joey Baby Reserve Bar: Athletic Brewing Co. American Ninja Warrior Judith Ripka Reserve Bar: Bacardi Limited Anna Zuckerman Jumper Maybach Reserve Bar: Boston Beer Co. Astouri Kameleon Jewelry Reserve Bar: Chateau Ste. Michelle Babylonstoren Korres Reserve Bar: Edrington Bare Life Leigh Showcase Reserve Bar: Mezcal 33 Big Lovie Lola Reserve Bar: Moet Hennessy Blume Longaberger Reserve Bar: Remy Cointreau Celeste Sol Luminara Rokne David Burke Miami Fitwear Rose Pops Doll 10 Mignonne Gavigan Rutheny Jewelry Elizabeth Grant Skin Care myGemma stā BODY Stacy Kessler Ellen Hunter NYC Nick Chavez Starling Skincare Elliot Young NXTLVL ATHLETIC Sugar Gay Isber Essential Baking OOLI Supersmile Finders Key Purse Organifi Sweet Goodbye Good360 Ouri Three Commas Halston Pilates Pro Chair Total Gym Henning Lee Rachie Shnay Vanity Planet J. McLaughlin Relief Band Walkee Paws Jeannie N Mini Wander Beauty WEN by Chaz Dean Willow Boutique

Participant list is subject to change given the live show format and as the Company tries to accommodate ongoing last-minute demand for brand participation.

Brands and content creators interested in participating in Shopfest can register and learn more at https://shopfest.market.live/.



About VERB



Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of special note is its new MARKET.live platform, a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

