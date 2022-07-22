New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Its 367th Broadcast, 8 Interviews, Airing Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10–11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated TV show this Sunday, July 24, 2022, airing 10–11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 367th TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following individuals and their Companies:

1). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

2). Cryptocurrency – Eternalus Technologies’ and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) interview with Cam Geary, CEO – Eternalus Technologies and Co-founder -Nemesis Downfall Studios.

3). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

4). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interview with Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO.

5). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” Swank, A Posh Boutique’s Ebony Swank, CEO/Founder.

6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Kate McKay, LLC’s interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder.

8). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , arrives on-set at Nasdaq Marketplace for her New to Street TV interview with Host Jane King. CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. In 2021, $CEEK was the second-best performing token, as its end-users deployed activities on the CEEK VR metaverse platform. End-users can interact, connect, and attend virtual concerts, sporting events, meetings, and other VR adventures. The available CEEK patented headset works with most smartphones, allowing end-users to journey into the platform. Mary talks about a recently launched “LANDSALE” where community end-users on the ecosystem can purchase digital properties. These properties can become developed, creating revenue for the digital owners as they create custom metaverse channels and venues. One key difference at CEEK is that they offer turn-key technology development tools available for assets held by digital landowners. The partnership collaborations with META (formerly known as Facebook) continue to benefit CEEK’s and META’s end-users. CEEK’s VR Concert platform offers a metaverse experience with musical performances from some of the hottest artists in the music business like Lady Gaga, CeeLo Green, Luis Fonsi, and others. And CEEK recently announced a partnership with World Music Awards to create its metaverse channel. Fans get a truly unique VR experience while participating with the CEEK NFT. Mary Spio and Jane King will Co-host a new segment on New to The Street TV that focuses on the Metaverse and those creating these VR platforms. The airing of the new featured segment “To Be Announced.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ .

New to The Street TV Host Jane King sits down with Cam Geary, CEO at Eter n alus Technologies alus Technologies and Co-Founder at Nemesis Downfall Studios (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) . During Cam’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview, viewers learn about Eternalus Technologies’ (“Eternalus”) and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (“Nemesis”) business platforms. Eternalus is developing a digital trading platform to buy and sell everything in a physical state of existence. Their goal is to become the “Amazon” of the blockchain world. Eternalus expects to be a significant player using a centralized digital exchange and an eCommerce platform. Cam gives an example of a transaction where a buy and seller decide to take Apple shares over a sale of an iPhone. Currently, it is impossible to do such a transaction, but in the near term, Eternalus expects to be able to allow end-users that capability. Eternalus enables end-users on their platform to buy/sell anything and use any crypto, equity, hard assets, and commodities to facilitate a transaction. Cam expects that everything will become tokenized using smart contracts, and his team positioned themselves to take advantage of this forthcoming commerce method. Brand recognition on how Binance markets itself is something Eternalus expects to obtain. The Eternalus Exchange is launching in August 2022, and the Eternalus eCommerce platform will arrive sometime next year, 2023. Cam’s other blockchain entity, Nemesis Downfall Studios, is a “Play-to-Earn” and “Play-to-Own” gaming blockchain platform. Its “Battle Royale” game allows end-user on the ecosystem to purchase “skins,” weapons, and other game assets. Using the $NMSIS NFT token, purchases and other transactions assist gamers in earnings. With conventional games like “Call of Duty” and “Halo,” the end-users don’t own the skins and other gaming tools/assets. The traditional gaming industry generates billions per year. Cam expects these legacy gaming entities to migrate into decentralized blockchain platforms as “Play-to-Earn”/ ”Play-to-Own” gaming demand continues upward. Cam surrounded himself with a team of dedicated individuals he complimented for their successes; he sees a strong future ahead for him and his team. Visit Eternalus Technologies’ Twitter page at https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/eternalus , and the on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Nemesis Downfall Studios - https://nemesisdownfall.com/ .

New to The Street’s re-airs the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment,” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital . TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace , about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “ Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI), is back in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace for another interview with New to Street TV Host Jane King. Pawtocol uses blockchain technology to assist and create better lives for pets and pet owners. Colin tells viewers that Pawtocol’s “Pet Fund” successfully sent $1000 worth of $UPI tokens to five animal shelters/rescue organizations in Arizona, expanding the fund’s charitable contributions to shelters in California. The “Pet Fund” is a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animals in need; a portion of Pawtocol’s monthly revenue goes to the fund for the cause. Colin is passionate about both football and pets, which explains the sponsorships for the upcoming college football season 2022. In October, the University of Central Florida is a Pawtocol Sponsor for its home game with the University of Cincinnati. And a second sponsorship came from the University of Arizona for a home game with the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) on September 10, 2022. Pawtocol expects football sponsorships to promote its brand and animal rescue/shelter awareness. Stadium banner displays, QR codes, and even the coin toss will feature Pawtocol’s logo at these football games. 18-35 is the demographic of Pawtocol’s community ecosystem, and these college games are a great venue to build the Pawtocol brand and pet awareness needs. Pawtocol is launching “PETSY,” an online platform for individuals and small businesses who want to sell goods and services that cater to pets. Commerce on “PETSY” will utilize the $UPI token for payments. Once deployed as a product offering, the Pawtocol “Pet Tag” can collect health and other data on pets. Colin wants to expand the data collections, making data decentralized where the pet owner controls and owns that data. The Pawtocol ecosystem using its UPI blockchain token, is committed to the needs of pets and their owners. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

Another New to The Street TV “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment,” interviews Ebony Swank, CEO/Found at Swank, A Posh Boutique (“Swank”). TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Ebony in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace , where viewers learn and understand how Swank became a successful online and retail business. Starting with only a $12,000 investment, Ebony grew Swank’s revenues to around $40M. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Swank specializes in women’s clothing fashions that cater to all sizes and ethnicities. Ebony took a personal look at each customer to determine what influences their buying habits. Customer information became key to understanding which products would excite her demographic – all women. Swank has an impressive social media marketing footprint, with 30% of sales created organically. Another successful marketing tool is to show women how a particular piece of clothing fits; Ebony made media shows of women of all different shapes and sizes trying on clothing brands. A woman seeing another woman try on clothes can help them determine if an outfit will fit and look good on them, too. A big seller is Swank’s jeans , produced in China, with the highest possible quality, priced reasonably; this brings customers into the retail and online boutique. These jean sales enabled Swank to retain customers who purchase other fashion offerings . Ebony would like to grow Swank, A Posh Boutique brand, into international markets. As a woman entrepreneur, Ebony and her Company, Swank, A Posh Boutique, is a beautiful example of success. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Swank, A Posh Boutique - https://shopswankaposh.com/ .

New to The Street TV re-airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host Jane King and Alain discuss ongoing and upcoming hack attempts domestically and internationally. Russia targets cyberattacks on any ally helping Ukraine defend its war efforts. Similarly, China is a hack-state with continuous attempts on US businesses, governmental agencies, and divisions. With US elections forthcoming in November 2022, internal efforts from both political parties continue to find out one another’s political strategies, with ramped-up efforts to hack and spread stolen information. IT professionals worldwide continue to handle cyberwar activities, but the industry needs more help to stop the hacks. A security solution is the Sekur products which provide encryption, like the SekurMail/SekurMessenger app. The SekurMail email application (app) is now available with no configuration. For a $7.00 monthly subscription , end-users get unbridled protections, and receivers who are not subscribers enjoy the same Sekur send/receive encryption. Business accounts and email domain migration is also available as a Sekur product. Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLC in on New to The Street TV’s “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs – Segment.” In studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Kate talks to TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about her success as a results-oriented, certified high-performance coach. The Company works with many CEOs and other successful individuals to help them achieve better self-worth, creating better home lives and business operations. Scientifically backed statistics enable Kate McKay and her Company the ability to help individuals and their businesses thrive. Kate explains that one’s personal and business lives need to be in tandem or a successful outcome is limited, competency and confidences go together. As a successful author , her most recent book: “ Claim Your Inner Warrior ,” is about men’s mental health and how men need to embrace their emotions. After the tragic death of her son, Kate explains that the book’s inspiration is from how men handle grieving and embrace and validate these emotions. Kate’s business focuses on men and teaches confidence with a regiment of positive thinking and energy. Kate is a successful woman entrepreneur whose acumen enabled her to develop programs to help coach men succeed. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Kate Mckay, LLC - https://www.kate-mckay.com/

On this week’s New to the Street TV “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks about China with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. In a published article, Director Christopher Wray at the FBI states that China is determined to steal American technology and will do so by all means possible. Many believe that China hacked US data centers and now holds every US citizen’s social security number and other private information. Ironically, hackers stole over 1 billion Chinese personal data from a security breach. Alain states that most of China’s technology is not innovation but stolen technology from western countries, including the US. They deploy these stolen platforms and use them; sometimes, they are inferior products, which explains why the 1-billion-person info hack. Alain recommends avoiding Chinese-made hardware and software products, like phones and electronic products. Chinese-made products have spy chips to collect data, and their software and social media platforms are all designed to steal data. WeChat and WhatsApp are examples of social media sites known for data hacks. For ultimate protection, get a Sekur product - SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. The Company’s owns and operates their servers in Switzerland, a country with tough privacy laws. The US Cloud Act doesn’t have jurisdiction in Switzerland, so your data is protected from the US Government. Unfortunately, all the major technology companies, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, continually turn data-driven information to Governmental authorities. Sekur Private Data is committed to privacy and security and successfully created a whole culture of employees with the same goal. Sekur’s internal operations are vital to successful products and consumer satisfaction, and no single Sekur employee has total access to Sekur’s security platforms. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Eternalus Technologies and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) :

Eternalus Technologies is developing a centralized crypto exchange using an EVM interoperable blockchain like Polygon. The exchange will become functional in August 2022, and Eternalus eCommerce platform, in conjunction with the exchange, can buy/sell transactions using smart contracts to facilitate the purchase of actual physical goods/services. Eternalus eCommerce platform launches its ecosystem in 2023. Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) is the first ever Battle Royale / MMORPG Play-to-earn game developed as a game with crypto serving it and not the other way around. In a dystopian future, players will be able to fight each other in a BR-style game, embedded in a persistent world MMORPG-like game with a whole in-game economy based on its $NMSIS token and lootable NFTS - https://nemesisdownfall.com/ .

About Costal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) :



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent, and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol’s blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation, strengthening the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About Swank, A Posh Boutique :

Swank, A Posh Boutique (“Swank”) is a retail fashion and clothing business with a unique line of clothing styles to fit women of all shapes and sizes. Based in Detroit, Michigan, the Company continues to look for new fashion product lines to meet its customers’ style preferences. Swank wants the customer to look good, feel good, and help them create individual personal styles. Consumer confidence is the most important which drives Swank to offer clothing that fits all types of women - https://shopswankaposh.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bef0da1-7bfc-4251-892c-7c30f7795138