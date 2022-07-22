TNG Creative Wins Three Platinum at 2022 dotComm Awards for Websites

PRINCETON, N.J., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNG Creative, an award-winning, healthcare-focused, boutique consultancy, today announced that it has been awarded three 2022 dotComm Platinum Awards for Websites. TNG Creative was recognized with two Platinum awards (in the Other - Biotech and Medical categories) for its end-to-end design and development of www.prolocor.com, the website of Prolocor, a biotechnology company that is developing an innovative precision diagnostic test to guide cardiovascular treatment decisions. TNG Creative was also recognized with a Platinum award in the Redesign category for its end-to-end design and development of www.naissos.com, the website of The Naissos Group, its parent company.

"We want to thank the dotcom Awards and the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) for recognizing TNG Creative's work. At TNG Creative, we place significant attention on merging science, strategy, and creative, into immersive storytelling and it is always amazing to get recognition for our hard work. Our approach has resulted in brand awareness and growing excitement for Prolocor, and in a slight repositioning for The Naissos Group," said Mika Stojanovic, Head of Marketing + Creative at TNG Creative, and Managing Partner at The Naissos Group.

Earlier this year, TNG Creative also won the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award for Best Biotechnology Website, for development of the Prolocor website. That brings the total to three awards for this exciting biotech. According to Alex Stojanovic, Head of Strategy at TNG Creative and Managing Partner at The Naissos Group, the secret of repeat success lies in a small and experienced team that seamlessly integrates strategy and creative. "We're a small consultancy that focuses on quality over volume. We may only build a handful of websites a year, but we immerse ourselves completely into each company, their products + services, their mission," Stojanovic added.

The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the AMCP, one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from throughout the world. A list of Winners can be found at dotcommawards.com.

About TNG Creative

TNG Creative is an award-winning, healthcare-focused, boutique consultancy that bridges the gaps between strategy, science, and creative for life science companies. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, TNG Creative has client relationships in USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company leverages a lean consulting model and brings broad life science experience across therapeutic areas, geographies, and company stages, from early-stage biotechs to publicly traded corporations. TNG Creative is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Naissos Group.

About The Naissos Group

The Naissos Group is an entrepreneurial, family-owned private investment firm that launches its own innovative ventures and at the same time invests in and partners with companies across an array of industries, with a strong focus in the life sciences. The Naissos Group was founded in 2008, and today manages a diversified portfolio of investments that includes wholly owned companies, stealth-mode ventures, and minority positions in outside investments.

About Prolocor

Prolocor is a precision diagnostics company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Burlington, VT. The company's innovative precision diagnostic test is being developed to guide cardiovascular treatment decisions, effectively matching the intensity of antithrombotic therapy with the risk of thrombotic events. Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets.

Press Contact

Mika Stojanovic

TNG Creative

mika@naissos.com

