SALES RELEASE JULY 23 – NEW TOWNHOMES PRICED FROM THE $800s AT SOMI IN HAYWARD

HAYWARD, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a selection of townhomes being released for sale this weekend and construction officially under way, SoMi by Homes Built for America has quickly become a hot spot for home shoppers searching for open floorplan designs within a modern living, amenity rich community. Now is the perfect opportunity for future home buyers to purchase a new townhome with prices starting in the $800,000s in the centrally-located community of SoMi located on Mission Boulevard in Hayward.

“It’s always very exciting to break ground on a new community, and that makes this a wonderful opportunity to see what makes SoMi so special. From its smart, modern spaces to plenty of amenities that maximize entertaining and recreation, both indoors and outdoors, SoMi will be a great place to settle in and spread your wings,” says Michelle Antic, Director of Sales and Marketing for Homes Built for America.

Additionally, the SoMi Sales Center is now open five days a week and welcomes home shoppers to learn more about the SoMi community, preview a variety of floorplans and enjoy an opportunity to select their homesite in the location of their choice, Antic adds.

Offered by Homes Built for America (HBFA), the homebuilding division of real estate firm The True Life Companies, SoMi offers two collections: HayPark, a 123 three-story attached townhome neighborhood, and HayView, the condominium neighborhood featuring 66 residences.

Each of the collections is unique in form and flair, but both deliver beautiful, spacious interiors: HayPark features three-bedroom or 3-bedroom plus den homes that range from approximately 1,482 to 1,984 square feet, and HayView offers two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range from approximately 1,125 to 1,708 square feet, of which 20 will be below market rate.

Floorplans for both HayPark and HayView embrace open kitchen, dining and living spaces that invite relaxing conversation, and balconies to enjoy the outdoors.

“We know that home shoppers are going to love these homes because they are artfully styled for comfort and enjoyment. And with the generous community amenities, SoMi residents will truly be living their best lives,” Antic says.

Homeowners will enjoy exclusive access to a number of special perks, including three breezy rooftop decks, recreation room and meeting space, an approx. 17,000-square-foot dog park, peaceful park areas, and additional outdoor open space, all totaling approximately 1.2 acres.

“Homes Built for America is bringing homeownership to Hayward and we are very proud of that. SoMi is a thoughtful, walkable community where residents experience easy commutes with access to public transportation for a reduced carbon footprint and a clean, green environment,” says Scott Menard, President and Chief Operations Officer, Homes Built for America.

SoMi is in the heart of it all, with easy access to San Francisco, Oakland, and Silicon Valley via Interstate 880, the South Hayward BART Station, and the VTA bus line along Hayward’s evolving Mission Boulevard Corridor.

The SoMi Sales Center is located on Tennyson just east of Mission Boulevard, Hayward, CA 94544 and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and on Mondays from noon to 5 p.m. From Mission Boulevard, turn east and drive a short distance up the hill to the Sales Center parking lot on the right. Contact the Sales Center at 510.892.2800 for more information or visit www.builtforamerica.com/communities/somi.

About Homes Built for America

Homes Built for America (HBFA) is the homebuilding division of The True Life Companies. HBFA’s mission is to build attainable homes in well-planned communities based on thoughtful design; providing homebuyers an easy experience before, during and after the home purchase. HBFA chooses cities eager for long-lasting new housing solutions that serve new generations, and who recognize the opportunity HBFA offers to answer their housing needs. Learn more at www.homesbuiltforamerica.com.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies (TTLC) is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities, and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban attainable housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Irvine, California. For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com

