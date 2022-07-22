Blue chip NFT holders join VERTIKAL - the new Metaverse dedicated to NFT art and culture

Geneva, Switzerland, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mat3 today announced early details of the metaverse VERTIKAL, a 115 level pentagon-shaped skyscraper celebrating digital art, life and culture, floating 555 feet above Umpire Rock in Central Park, New York. VERTIKAL is set to be the tallest metaverse in the world and incicidentally the tallest building in the world.

VERTIKAL is an exclusive, limited supply, Metaverse with private spaces and community levels for blue chip NFT collectors, NFT and digital artists and metaverse organisations dedicated to digital art and culture. Apes, Punks, Zukis, Birds and other blue chip NFT holders are now joining VERTIKAL to take their collections to a new dimension.

“NFT collections can currently be viewed either via minuscule crypto wallets, online marketplaces or complicated to set up 3D spaces with disappointing community elements,” said co-founder JP Dumas. “The growing need for a metaverse with proper experiential potential is supported by collectors' lack of engagement with their acquisitions. NFTs and digital art need to be shared, curated, flexed and enjoyed. We’re bringing the curatorial thrill of the IRL art world to the metaverse.”

VERTIKAL is purpose-built to showcase and curate digital art and NFTs both in the private spaces and common levels which are essential for community engagement. With over 50% of space dedicated to the community, residents and visitors will enjoy a multitude of public, multi-functional areas including the VERTIKAL Dome, Observatory, Party Gardens, Ice Rink and even a Beach with an infinity waterfall. These will be home to an immersive program of events, public art commissions, artist residencies, cocktails, and galas. Both real-world and metaverse figures will be placed at the central role of the curatorial process, with an early line-up to be announced pre-launch.

Having a community first approach is central to VERTIKAL. The project is built as a community of communities with each level run as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Residents on each level will be free to vote on the development of their central plaza with their own art and event programming.

“The current state of the metaverse often means running past empty plots, getting trapped in poorly-designed buildings, and walking into spaces without purpose. It’s irritating and doesn’t do digital art and NFTs justice,” said co-founder Louis Paschoud. “The intuitive, community-first design of VERTIKAL cultivates a sense of belonging and draws inspiration from masters of art, legendary architects, renowned city planners, and visionary art centers worldwide.”

The selection of New York is a tribute to the city’s thriving real-world art world as well as its NFT scene. Central Park was specifically selected for its vicinity to the Museum Mile, one of the largest concentrations of culture in the Western Hemisphere that houses the Guggenheim, The Met, MoMA, and more.

The launch of VERTIKAL is scheduled for 2022 with the celebration to be marked with opening events, concerts, and real-world events across the world.

Private White List spaces are available during the first round of pre-sales starting in June 2022 with five configurations to select from, which include Sky Mansions, Tycoon Pads, Penthouses, Lofts, and Hives that range in size, layout, amenities, altitude, and their view of the Manhattan skyline.

